Riedel Networks Expands Reach of European MPLS Network Through New Agreement With Viatel

BUTZBACH, Germany -- June 3, 2014 -- Riedel Networks, provider of a high-performance global communication service platform designed for multinational corporations and broadcasters, today announced a new agreement with Viatel that will enable the upgrade and expansion of Riedel Networks' European MPLS network. Viatel provides high-capacity services to strategic point-of-presence (POP) locations across Europe. Representing a continuation of the two companies' successful partnership, this latest agreement enables Riedel Networks' further expansion into Amsterdam.

"Viatel is an important network partner for Riedel Networks, and we are very happy with the company's reliable performance in the delivery and operation of network services," said Michael Martens, managing director at Riedel Networks. "It is valuable to us that Viatel owns the infrastructure and maintains full end-to-end control, and this fact made the decision to expand further with this partner an easy choice."

Riedel Networks uses Viatel infrastructure as the basis for the services it delivers to its own customer base. The Viatel advanced fiber optic backbone network connects eight countries, 35 cities, and more than 120 European data centers, and it has metro fiber reach into the major carrier houses, data centers, and main Internet exchanges. With data centers in Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Brussels, Viatel owns more than 8,500 km of fiber network infrastructure, which it has equipped with high-capacity optical DWDM technology and multi-service platforms.

"We are very conscious of how important it is to our customers that we provide them with a hassle-free delivery experience and keep our commitments regarding timelines and network performance," said Kerstin Dinklage, senior vice president of business development at Viatel. "We are glad that we can grow with our customers and support Riedel Networks with its growth and expansion. We look forward to continuing our successful business relationship."

Riedel Networks is a subsidiary of Riedel Communications in Wuppertal, Germany, a leader in real-time networks for video, audio, and communication.

About Viatel

Viatel provides Connectivity and ICT solutions tailored specifically for larger enterprise, public sector, wholesale and carrier customers. Viatel leverages an extensive portfolio of leading voice, cloud, managed services and data solutions with its wholly owned European fibre and data centre infrastructure. The Viatel advanced fibre optic backbone network connects 8 countries, 35 main cities, over 120 European data centres, and has metro fibre reach into the major carrier houses, data centres and the main Internet Exchanges. International coverage is provided to customers through Viatel trusted network partners.

With data centres in Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Brussels, Viatel also owns over 8,500 km of fibre network infrastructure which it has equipped with high capacity optical DWDM technology and multi-service platforms. Viatel is a preferred connectivity partner of London Stock Exchange, and is directly connected to the largest content distribution networks, public cloud platforms, and internet companies globally. www.viatel.com

About Riedel Networks

Riedel Networks provides a high-performance, high-quality global communication service platform that leverages international MPLS VPNs and Ethernet Virtual Private Lines to meet the needs of multinational corporations and broadcasters and to enable network providers to extend their footprints. Founded in 2001 in Butzbach, near Frankfurt, Germany, the company today serves customers across all vertical industries in more than 40 countries. Riedel Networks provides dependable, agile, and secure services and exceptional customer service to highly discerning customers, and its network supports critical transmissions including coverage of the world's premier sports events. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Riedel Communications in Wuppertal, Germany, a leader in real-time networks for video, audio, and communication. More information is available at www.riedel-networks.net.

Photo Caption: Kerstin Dinklage, Viatel Senior Vice President of Business Development With Michael Martens of Riedel Networks