CLEAR-COM INTRODUCES KEY NEW PRODUCTS FOR HELIXNET™ PARTYLINE INTERCOM SYSTEM

Clear-Com® will present three new product additions that add significant flexibility and functionality to the HelixNet™ digital networked Partyline Intercom System at InfoComm 2014. The new units - HRM-4X Remote Station, HKB-2X Speaker Station and S-Mount, extend the digital product range to satisfy those workflow demands in live event, corporate production, as well as arena and stadia and performing arts center fixed installations. Furthermore, HelixNet can be found in command and control business-related applications.

HelixNet is the industry’s first digital network partyline intercom system. It was designed as a digital version of Clear-Com’s industry-standard analog partyline system, bringing simplicity, efficiency and a powerful set of intelligent features to those users who require a cost-effective digital communication solution. Up to now, the HelixNet line has consisted of the HMS-4XMain Station, the HBP-2X HelixNet Beltpack and several interface modules. The newly launched units are:

·HRM-4X Remote Station - provides the intercom functionality of the Main Station but without powering the system or housing interfaces, and is therefore a more compact unit. The Remote Station provides access to four simultaneous channels of intercom communication, plus program audio. It receives audio data, control data, and DC power via the same cable, and additionally has the capability to be locally powered via an external power supply or use Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection.

·HKB-2X Speaker Station - receives four channels of intercom communications simultaneously over a single cable, and is able to monitor all four and communicate on any two of those channels at any given time. The user can also receive and monitor a separate level-controllable program feed. It can be mounted in a 4-gang wall box or be used with the optional S-Mount enclosure.

·S-Mount - an attractive yet durable mount that enables the Speaker Station to be used in portable applications. It can be surface mounted or set as a desktop, enclosed and secure. The mount and display can be easily adjusted to different angles to better suit the user’s requirement. It includes a DC Power connector and XLR-3M and XLR-3F Powerline Intercom Ports for easy connection; additionally it has the capability to be locally powered via an external power supply or use Power-over-Ethernet(PoE) connection.

Simon Browne, Head of Product Management, Clear-Com, said, “Our analog partyline system, Encore, has been providing critical production communication capabilities for over 45 years. While the functionality of HelixNet is quite similar to Encore, it is however much more dynamic and flexible, plugs and plays elegantly with most existing cable infrastructure, and allows more intercom channels and users to be on a single system or to be networked than ever before. HelixNet has proved immensely popular with AV consultants, integrators and rental companies that require a simple yet effective digital communication system. These new additions to the HelixNet line round out our digital partyline offering and will continue to provide numerous user benefits that have not been delivered by any digital partyline system before.”

The HelixNet family of products, together with a wide range of other Clear-Com solutions, will be available for demonstration on Stand C9140 at InfoComm 2014.