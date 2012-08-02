TV Globo São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro Rely on Orad’s ProSet Virtual Studio Technology

August 2, 2012 — Orad is pleased to announce that TV Globo has equipped its São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro broadcast facilities with Orad ProSet virtual studios. TV Globo utilizes the ProSet virtual studio technology extensively to produce and broadcast a wide range of HD programs, including magazine shows, news and weather. Powered by the underlying Orad HDVG+ 64-bit rendering platform, the ProSet workflow incorporates Orad’s Xync infrared camera tracking system for comprehensive coverage of TV Globo’s 60 m² (São Paulo) and 90 m² (Rio) active tracking areas, allowing dolly movements to be as natural as in a physical studio. ProSet’s advanced production capabilities, such as depth of field and particles and shader packages, significantly increase the level of photorealism and broadcast quality programs. TV Globo is also utilizing the Orad API to customize the system to accommodate very specific production needs.



About ProSet Virtual Set Technology



ProSet provides a powerful dimension to virtual studio productions. With tight integration between its dedicated hardware, software and tracking technologies, ProSet provides a realistic environment that comes to life with rich textures, depth, and perspectives. ProSet is ideal for all types of productions, including elections, sports, entertainment and news.

ProSet enables flexibility both for graphic design modifications as well as operation. During the design and operation stages, graphic rundowns are created by simply dragging and dropping the graphic items into a playlist. A local preview, including both graphics and animation from the relevant studio camera’s perspective, is available prior to going on air. ProSet includes a set of tools that addresses the specific needs of virtual studio productions such as positioning the virtual set graphics in the studio, masking and more. ProSet also supports two independent alpha channel outputs that enable the insertion of semitransparent foreground objects into the set.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems



Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

