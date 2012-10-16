Global demand for Aspera high-speed file transfer drives Asia Pacific expansion

Singapore, October 16, 2012 —Aspera, Inc., creators of next-generation software technologies that move the world’s large data at maximum speed, today announced the opening of an Asian regional office in Singapore. The new office will better serve Aspera’s rapidly growing base of high-speed file transfer software users across Asia Pacific and further drive business expansion in the region.

Aspera has seen triple-digit revenue growth across media and entertainment, engineering, telecommunications, life sciences and government as more and more industries adopt Aspera’s high-speed file transfer software for high-performance movement of ‘big data’. Well known organizations in Australia, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines—including ABS-CBN, Arirang TV, Australian Broadcast Corporation, BGI, CJ Powercast, Dubsat, Encompass, Foxtel, Lenovo, MediaCorp, Modernine TV/Channel 9, National Institute of Genetics, NHK, Phoenix TV, Samsung, SBS and TV1—have deployed Aspera solutions to support critical business operations.

The new office location in Singapore houses business development, marketing and support functions. The addition of local technical support in Asia Pacific to existing teams in Europe and North America allows for rapid response and completes the company’s global customer service operations, further enabling ‘follow-the-sun’ support for Aspera customers worldwide.

“A great deal of Aspera’s success is due to our ability to work hands on with customers and the opening of this office allows us to do so even more closely,” said Michelle Munson, Aspera president and co-founder, while commenting that the expansion is not only strategic but a natural progression for the company. “Aspera’s patented fasp™transfer technology moves data hundreds of times faster than traditional protocols over the long distance networks that characterize so much of the data movement in and out of the Asia-Pacific region. Aspera software products significantly reduce production cycle times while meeting stringent security requirements, and ensure ever-higher levels of workflow flexibility. The power of this capability and our new cloud solutions are critical to the success of our customers and partners in Asia and throughout the globe.”

Digital supply chains now span the globe and the complexity associated with transferring ever-larger data volumes over longer distances is increasing exponentially. With the just released fasp 3 high-speed data transfer technology at the core of all its software solutions, Aspera offers a truly universal digital transport platform supporting all data, infrastructure and storage types, regardless of location, with maximum speed and a comprehensive offering for all transport paradigms and deployment models. And by enabling the quick and efficient movement of big data to and from cloud platforms—such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Windows Azure, BT for Life Sciences R&D and BGI “EasyGenomics” cloud—Aspera is helping organizations of all types realize the full benefits of the cloud.

About Aspera

Aspera is the creator of next-generation transport technologies that move the world’s data at maximum speed regardless of file size, transfer distance and network conditions. Based on its patented fasp™ protocol, Aspera software fully utilizes existing infrastructures to deliver the fastest, most predictable file-transfer experience. Aspera’s core technology delivers unprecedented control over bandwidth, complete security and uncompromising reliability. More than 1800 organizations across a variety of industries on six continents rely on Aspera software for the business-critical transport of their digital assets.

