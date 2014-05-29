Tekserve, Avid and Apple Present Avid Everywhere Workshop

Experts and Customers to Explore Avid’s New Collaborative Workflow Solutions on Thursday, June 5, 2014

NEW YORK, MAY 28, 2014 - Tekserve, a leading provider of technology solutions for creative professionals, along with Avid and Apple is pleased to present an exclusive Avid Everywhere workshop, “Discover the Power of Collaborative Workflows” on June 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the French Institute, Florence Gould Hall, 55 East 59th Street in Manhattan. Jeff Rosica, Avid’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations will share an exclusive look at Avid Everywhere, Avid’s vision for the future of the media industry.

“As the creative industry continues to keep pace with the rapidly changing transition to high-resolution media, complex delivery workflows and remote creative resources, Avid Everywhere is there ahead of these changes, offering one of the most innovative solutions to date,” says Rosica. “Media professionals are invited to be a part of this exclusive event during which they will be able to draw insights from leading experts at Tekserve, Avid and Apple as to how Avid Everywhere is shaping the media industry’s future and how customers can be a part of the paradigm shift.”

Attendees will learn how to create, manage, and monetize media in one end-to-end environment, connect and collaborate with anyone anywhere in the world, access and share media everywhere via the cloud, easily distribute content to a variety of channels and maximize editorial investment through subscription and floating license options.

“Tekserve is honored to join forces with industry leading experts at this event in order to engage the community with our collective technological insights,” says Jerry Gepner, CEO, Tekserve. “Our team will be discussing how they have used Avid tools and solutions to maximize their creative talent, while still remaining profitable in the increasingly competitive marketplace. We look forward to this jam-packed event that is sure to be creative and informative.”

Interested participants are invited to pre-register online:rsvp.tekserve.com/tekserve-presents-avid-everywhereand should plan to arrive to check in on the day of the event, between 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are also welcome to converse with representatives from Cisco, LaCie, Magma, JB&A, ATTO, Spectra Logic, Telestream, and Corning while awaiting the official kickoff at 1:30 p.m. From 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Jeff Rosica will present an overview of the Avid Everywhere vision. Following Rosica’s presentation, Apple will share exclusive insights into its new Mac Pro from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A break will then follow, with participants invited to network with Tekserve’s top media vendors, while enjoying refreshments, from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Avid will then hold two presentations: a Video Everywhere demonstration, referencing remote editorial with Avid Media Composer® from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a Broadcast Everywhere demonstration, detailing end-to-end solutions using Avid MediaCentral Platform from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A customer panel discussion will then take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring Jesse Averna, multiple Emmy-award winning editor, Zak Tucker, Owner of Harbor Picture Company, John Gallagher, Director of the Borough of Manhattan Community College Media Center and Chris Franklin, Owner of Big Sky Edit. Concluding the event will be a closing reception with Tekserve’s top media vendors from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Interested attendees are invited to pre-register online at http://rsvp.tekserve.com/tekserve-presents-avid-everywhereand are encouraged to share their live experiences via social media. Those who are not able to stop by are also invited to join the conversation and can use #ProVideo when referencing the event on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Tekserve), Twitter (@Tekserve), Instagram (@Tekserve), YouTube (www.youtube.com/tekserve) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/tekserve).



About Avid

Through Avid Everywhere™, Avid delivers the industry's most open, innovative and comprehensive media platform connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution and consumption for the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world—from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, and television shows, to live concerts and news broadcasts. Industry leading solutions include Pro Tools®, Media Composer®, ISIS®, Interplay®, and Sibelius®. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google+;or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

About Tekserve

Tekserve delivers a broad range of enterprise services, solutions and products to support the technology needs of businesses in fields ranging from finance and retail to media and entertainment. Employing best in class products from a wide range of technology manufacturers, Tekserve helps clients by identifying, engineering, deploying and supporting the best possible solutions for their technology challenges.

From its famous New York City retail location in Chelsea, Tekserve, stocks a wide variety of Apple products, accessories, storage solutions and display devices. Tekserve also provides system rentals, workshops and certified training, as well as the finest repair and support

services. Since its inception in 1987, Tekserve has been dedicated to the service of its customers and the surrounding community. For more information, visit www.tekserve.com.