HARMAN’s Studer Vista 1 Gets Lexicon Effects with Version 5.1 Upgrade

POTTERS BAR, United Kingdom – HARMAN’s Studer has released the version 5.1 upgrade to its Vista 1 console, adding sister company Lexicon® effects processing to the Vista 1 digital broadcast console. Product Manager Roger Heiniger said, “The new software enables the built-in Lexicon FX surround processors [2 engines with up to 8 mono effects processors] for the Vista 1, controlled directly from the Vistonics™ U/I, all in one very compact footprint.”

Primary applications for the Vista 1 include; broadcast production, OB trucks and vans, theatre, houses of worship, live and music production. The Vista 1 is available in 32 or 22 motorised fader options, featuring the patented Vistonics and FaderGlow user interfaces and is capable of 96 DSP channels including 5.1 surround, true broadcast monitoring, talkback, red light control and GPIO.

Please contact your distributor to get the Version 5.1 upgrade.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of infotainment and audio solutions for the automotive, consumer, and professional markets. It is a recognized world leader across its customer segments with premium brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, and Mark Levinson® and leading-edge connectivity, safety and audio technologies. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of 15,200 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $5.1 billion for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2014.