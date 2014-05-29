Adorama Increases Benefits for Photographers Through New VIP Program Perks

New York, NY – Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, has announced new updates to the popular Adorama VIP program, offering even more perks, savings and exclusive offers than ever before. The VIP program is an indispensable opportunity for photographers to significantly increase the value of their membership, with added benefits from the nationally accredited New York Institute of Photography, AdoramaPix, CreativeLive and Picturelife.

For a limited time, customers can sign up for Adorama’s VIP program at absolutely no cost (regularly a 149 USD value). To join, simply visit Adorama’s official VIP page. Existing VIPs* will receive all new benefits at no charge on top of all previous perks and exclusive offers.

What is the VIP Program?

Adorama’s VIP program is the most inclusive package available for photography enthusiasts. After signing up, members can enjoy the following benefits:

Save more with exclusive discounts and special VIP pricing on products from Adorama

Shop more for products that are only available to VIP members

Learn more through a photography lesson provided by the nationally accredited New York Institute of Photography, plus immediate download of exclusive photography eBooks from the Adorama Learning Center

Win more with monthly contests offered exclusively to VIP members

Even more additional benefits are available after your next VIP purchase, including a no-fee CreativeLive online course and a complimentary 8”x8”, 10-page hard cover, lay-flat photo book from AdoramaPix

What’s New?

Make the most out of Adorama’s VIP program! These exciting new perks come included with membership at no additional cost:

30GB Free Lifetime Smarter Cloud Photo & Video Storage from Picturelife

Now, VIP members are awarded storage for a lifetime. Save memories in crisp detail with 30GB of smarter cloud photo and video storage from Picturelife. Picturelife is the best cloud storage solution purpose-built for photos and videos, seamlessly backing up all photos across every computer and social site to give users instant access to their whole archive. Picturelife also features smart recall and sharing. More advanced features include: deep search, RAW photo support, iOS and Android apps, editing, family streams and more. Plus, the first 10,000 VIPs who opt to increase storage capacity with Picturelife will receive 20% off any premium plan pricing.

*Existing VIPs already enjoying cloud storage from Pogoplug will continue to have this storage – for life! These VIPs will also get storage for life from Picturelife at no additional cost.

Complimentary Lesson From Nationally Accredited Photography School

Take advantage of an exclusive photography lesson, written and prepared by New York Institute of Photography expert photographers. Through an introductory photography lesson, VIPs will learn how to make better photos with their digital camera. VIPs simply complete the registration form and use code AFL1 at the NYIP VIP page, and will instantly receive a link to download.

As an added bonus, when Adorama VIPs sign up for their lesson, they’ll also get an exclusive discount of $100 off four NYIP home-study photography courses.

Free 8”x8” AdoramaPix Photo Book

Following the next purchase, Adorama VIPs will receive a voucher to receive an 8”x8” 10-page hardcover, lay-flat photo book from the award-winning professional printing lab, AdoramaPix. AdoramaPix’s unique binding system allows page spreads to lay flat without any gutter or unsightly seam to separate the pages. Every two-page spread in an AdoramaPix book is a single unbroken sheet of premium archival photo paper. All customers need to do is upload the photos and start creating his or her own personal photo story.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

