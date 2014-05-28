Innovative Lighting, Power and Camera Support Solutions on Display at Cine Gear 2014

HOLLYWOOD – Six of the industry’s leading brands – Anton/Bauer, Bexel, Litepanels, OConnor, Sachtler and Teradek, all part of the Vitec Group – will be demonstrating a range of their latest, innovative products at the upcoming Cine Gear Expo on June 6-7 in Los Angeles, at booths #64-66.



Cine Gear Expo offers film, video and broadcast media makers an opportunity to discover the latest technology and techniques, get hands-on training, gain knowledge and skills from industry leaders, obtain the newest equipment, hear breaking industry news, and network with peers and industry leaders.



In addition to a prize drawing for a new Litepanels product, highlights of the advanced portfolios being shown by these brands include:

Litepanels will officially launch its much anticipated next generation LED panel series, in addition to showcasing the recently released Sola 9 (daylight balanced) and Inca 9 (tungsten balanced) LED Fresnels. The new 9-inch fixtures fill a market demand for medium-sized LED Fresnels. Litepanels' industry-leading collection of LED Fresnels now covers the complete range needed to deliver a full LED solution for broadcast studios, episodic television, and feature film production. Also making its Cine Gear premiere is the new Hilio D12 (daylight balanced) and Hilio T12 (tungsten balanced) high light output panels. The innovative panels provide the light quality, versatility and intensity of an open source fixture, while offering all of the benefits of Litepanels' proprietary LED fixture design.

artemis, the camera stabilizer system by Sachtler, will also be on display. Whether it's a film, worldwide live-broadcast of a sporting event, or a TV show, artemis camera stabilizer systems are always used when perfectly balanced pictures of moving subjects are required.

Bexel and Teradek, also Vitec Group companies, will be exhibiting at Cine Gear Expo.

Teradek (booth #119) will showcase their brand new Bolt Pro series of zero-delay wireless video products, along with their Serv and Cube Pro encoders, which offer users real-time HD monitoring on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.



The Vitec Group brands are technology leaders in the broadcasting, pro video and cinematography marketplace. They are characterized by innovation, reliability and long-term cost savings, with the highest levels of customer support. For further information visit their booths at Cine Gear Expo.