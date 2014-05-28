Additional Sponsors Announced for Inaugural Pensado Awards





Growing list of manufacturers and organizations pledge their support for new awards show



LOS ANGELES, CA, May 27, 2014 — Pensado Awards, an upcoming award show acknowledging today’s emerging brand of music professional and “recognizing the faces behind the sound,” is pleased to announce additional sponsor partners in advance of the award ceremony next month. Created by the producers of the acclaimed online video series Pensado’s Place, the Pensado Awards are set to take place June 28, 2014, at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast online globally one week later.



The list of sponsors comprises some of the most prominent names in professional audio, M.I. and audio education. Newly announced Title Sponsors include Blackout and The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®, with the following newly added Supporting Sponsors: Bedrock LA, The EchoBar Recording Studios, Full Sail University®, G-Technology®, Gobbler, Larrabee Studios, Record Plant, Studio at The Palms and Ultimate Ears. These names join the following previously-announced Title Sponsors: Audio-Technica, Avid, The Blackbird Academy, Recording Connection, Slate Media Technology and Vintage King, as well as the following previously-announced Supporting Sponsors: Barefoot Sound, Indaba Music, iZotope, Morris Light and Sound and Studio 202. Additional sponsors are being added at a rapid rate, and a complete list will be announced in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.



Co-hosting will be singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb along with producer-engineers Chris Lord-Alge (Muse, Pink, Foo Fighters, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, Daughtry, Paramore, Black Eyed Peas), Marcella Araica (Britney Spears, Madonna, Pink, Duran Duran, Keri Hilson) and Young Guru (Jay Z, Beyonce, Mariah Carey).



Herb Trawick, the Co-host/Executive Producer and Creator of Pensado’s Place, as well as Manager and Advisor to Co-host Dave Pensado, stated, “We continue to add title and supporting sponsors, and they are all stellar examples of the type of organizations that we are proud to be associated with. We thank them each for their support.”



Dave Pensado (Co-host of Pensado’s Place, GRAMMY®-winning mix engineer, Teacher) echoed Trawick’s sentiments: “As leaders in their respective fields – whether manufacturers, vendors, services, recording facilities, educational institutions, industry associations, etc. – these names represent the lifeblood that runs through the recording industry every day. We could not put on the Pensado Awards without them, much less continue in our day-to-day activities as recording professionals. We are proud they have decided to take part in the Pensado Awards and what the show honors in our community.”



In recent years, developments in music and technology have changed the landscape for producers, songwriters, engineers and musicians, encouraging artists and composers of all types to hone their craft. The Pensado Awards acknowledges these talented individuals and their work, with unique categories including OMG! Mix of the Year; Game Changer Producers Award; Songwriters Break Thru Award; Unique Project Studio (Global); Break Thru Mixer Award; Best Non-English Song (Global); Best Tracking Engineer; Outstanding Achievement in Sound for Film, Television & Gaming; Pensado Giant Award (industry legend); Master of Mastering; Live/FOH Award; AIR Award (Best Assistant, Intern or Runner); Outstanding Brand; Spin Doctor DJ Award; Dave Pensado Educators Award; and Herb Trawick Visionary Award.



About Pensado’s Place

The hour-long weekly web series Pensado’s Place was created nearly four years ago. Co-hosted by legendary mix engineer Dave Pensado (Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Michael Jackson and more) and show creator Herb Trawick, Pensado’s Place includes interviews with top music industry artists, engineers, producers, mixers, and record executives, as well as in-depth tutorials in production, engineering and mixing. Pensado’s Place has positioned itself as “the most influential show for audio engineers,” mixers and producers (Forbes Magazine) in just three years. Pensado’s Place is more than just a show, as it highlights the very best in the industry of music, gaming, sound identity on film, and audio equipment, with a presence in live events. As a leading educational resource, Pensado’s Place is helping build the next generation of audio greats.



Opportunities are still available to join the over 100 leading music makers and manufacturers, representatives from 75 countries and over 100 schools who are already active supporters of and participants in the inaugural Pensado Awards. Three sponsorship packages are available. To support the Awards, please visit http://pensadoawards.com/sponsorship_info.html.