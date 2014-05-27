The Steadicam Division of the Tiffen Company Expands Its Collection of Smoothee Stabilizing Options with New Drift Camera Mount

The Steadicam division of The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning digital imaging accessories, has released a new Steadicam Smoothee mount for Drift action cameras, expanding its collection of stabilizer options for filming enthusiasts and professionals. The Steadicam Smoothee, which is featured in the new Apple “Powerful” commercial, lets users capture the action using Drift cameras, without the shakes normally associated with hand-held video. “The Steadicam Smoothee is helping shape a new generation of filmmakers,” comments Steve Tiffen, CEO and President, The Tiffen Company. “Cameras like the Drift offer a new level of versatility we once could have never even imagined. Combine that with the Hollywood ingenuity of Steadicam, and you enable a new class of filmmakers to capture their unique visions with clarity and quality. This latest addition to the Smoothee line continues to change the game for what’s possible in the world of small-camera filmmaking.”

The lightweight, agile and easy-to-use Steadicam Smoothee features an innovative, patented design built around a durable mono-frame metal structure. The new Drift mount expands the list of models compatible with the Steadicam Smoothee line to include: Drift HD170 Stealth, Drift HD, Drift HD720, Drift HD Ghost and Drift Ghost-S.

Steadicam Smoothee Compatibility Options and Pricing

The Steadicam Smoothee ships with an easy-to-use interchangeable mount for expanded camera options. In addition to the Drift HD170 Stealth, Drift HD, Drift HD720, Drift HD Ghost and Drift Ghost-S, the Smoothee can also be used with an iPhone 3Gs/4/4s/5/5s, iPod touch, GoPro® HERO®, 2, 3 and 3+.

Steadicam Smoothee retails for 149.00 USD. For more information including where to purchase, please visit http://www.tiffen.com/steadicam_smoothee_homepage1.html.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

####