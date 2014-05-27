TSL Products Introduces New Solutions for Audio/Video-over-IP Infrastructures at Broadcast Asia 2014

Products Include Cutting-Edge AVB Audio Monitoring Unit and New Managed Ethernet Switches

singapore, MAY 27, 2014 -TSL Products, manufacturer of audio monitoring solutions, surround sound microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, will introduce new solutions that will help broadcasters with the migration to an Audio/Video-over-IP infrastructureat Broadcast Asia 2014 (Booth 5E4-03). On display will be the first of the company’s AVB-supported products: thePAM1 and PAM2 AVB Audio Monitoring Units and AXIUS Managed Ethernet Switches.The PAM AVB and AXIUS products demonstrate TSL’s continuing commitment to bring ahead-of-the-curve products to the broadcast industry. The PAM PiCo Loudness meter’s new PC Matrix Configuration software application will also be demonstrated, along with developments for its broadcast control systems and power management tools.

“TSL Products is proud to be one of the first to offer viable solutions that address the associated challenges of the Audio/Video-over-IP revolution,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Products. “This inevitable industry-wide technology shift will allow for more streamlined, cost-effective and comprehensive program production, opening up new possibilities when it comes to remote and facility-wide production - we’re incredibly excited to be at the forefront of introducing such poignant products to the buoyant and progressive Asian broadcast market.”

TSL Products has built upon itsindustry leading PAM precision audio monitoring systems to address the needs of an Audio-over-IP facility infrastructure with the launch of the new PAM AVB models. The units are designed to sit within a hybrid environment, offering a smooth migration path to AVB and where multichannel audio connectivity is currently linked over an existing SDI, analog and/or AES infrastructure. The PAM AVB provides extensive audio confidence/loudness compliance monitoring for operators to quickly access and monitor display data, metadata and loudness information. In addition to AVB inputs, each unit offers two HD/SDI, four AES and two analog pair inputs, with outputs including line level (fixed/variable), AES (fixed/variable), reclocked HD/SDI, composite video, downconverted video, headphone and integral loudspeakers. Both models also feature an external SDI monitor output used to display critical visual monitoring elements on external devices.

Developed from the ground up around accurate timing and synchronization,TSL Products’ new AXIUS range of IP switches is used to transport broadcast quality signals using Audio/Video-over-IP standards, such as AVB, AES67, Ravenna, Stagebox and SMPTE 2022. The switches feature fast, secure connectivity for critical applications that require PTP IEEE 1588 timing accuracies to synchronize Network Audio/Video timing, offering a new level of confidence to broadcasters to encourage and enable their transition from broadband to IP-based networks.

The AXIUS series to-date comes in two versions: MES-1, a 10 port managed Ethernet switch offering eight 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports and two 1Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports and MES-1-R; a ruggedized eight port switch, complete with Neutrik latching connectors for secure operations in challenging environments, which provides six 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports and two 1Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports.

An integral part of any Audio/Video-over-IP infrastructure is the control system and TSL Products’ future roadmap for TallyMan, the industry’s de facto broadcast control system, is also clearly focused in this direction.

Furthermore, the company has added the PAM PiCo PC Matrix Configuration software application to its PAM PiCo series of audio loudness and metering solutions. In combination with the loudness logging, screen grab and system update software application, the matrix configuration program completes a suite of tools that enable complete online management and configuration of meter setups, full audio signal routing capability for simple to complex monitoring modes and the ability to save and recall user presets to a central database. Offered as a free download available to all PAM PiCo users, the matrix application further validates the PAM PiCo as the most comprehensive compact, all-in-one loudness measurement and level metering solution on the market.

