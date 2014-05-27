More realistic than ever before: CAST releases beta version of wysiwyg R33

Ahead of its general product release, expected before the end of June, CAST Software announces the distribution of the beta version of wysiwyg R33 design and previsualization software suite – the second instalment in the graphics upgrade -- with three of its new and significant features, many of which were evaluated and requested by CAST Software’s partner base.

LED Video Walls / Screen Virtual Point Light

As content changes on screens such as LED video wall displays, they emit a light ‘glow’ into the surrounding environment. wysiwyg perfectly replicates this effect so lighting designers will be able to produce the most accurate previsualization and deliver stunning designs for their clients.

Shaded View Profiles

Promising greater workflow efficiency, Enhanced Shaded View Profiles allows users to save a combination of lighting settings under a profile for future use.

200 Lighting Universes

Saving perhaps the best new feature of R33 to last, CAST Software has doubled the number of universes giving wysiwyg users access to 200 universes. This translates to 102,400 DMX lighting channels, ensuring that no project is too big for wysiwyg.

But what does an industry professional see when looking at wysiwyg for the first time? Really virtually real super rich graphics driven by the ultimate software application that is so comprehensive that it deals with all aspects of lighting, including those things, which affect lighting like moving props, LED video walls, and reflective surfaces. wysiwyg lets them design and pre-cue, and then previsualize, run a sequence or take screen shots to test or share, ultimately delivering a design that can be faithfully replicated for real.

One lighting designer working with the beta version is Emiliano Morgia who said: "On seeing the beta version of wysiwyg R33, my first impression was ‘Wow’. In our lighting design projects we are often working to very tight deadlines so the Shaded View feature will ensure that we’re even more efficient. Additionally R33 packs some punch in creating realistic previsualizations for clients, especially those who are increasingly requiring LED video wall displays.”

“R33 represents a huge leap forward in functionality and the next instalment of the on-going graphics upgrade. The speed enhancement, file handling and navigation improvements are a result of the direct feedback from our professional customer base. R33 continues to unleash creative lighting for today’s needs and exemplifies what we are prone to say around CAST: it just keeps getting better!” explained Bruce Freeman, Chairman at CAST Group.

Meanwhile, over 100 beta testers, representing a cross-section of lighting professionals, are busy putting R33 through its paces and will be communicating their findings to CAST over the next weeks.

A full set of R33 features will be announced when the general release version of wysiwyg R33 becomes available, likely before the end ofJune.

