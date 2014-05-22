FSR Extends Digital Video Product Group with Two Key New Offerings

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is announcing two key new products to its popular Digital Video product line – the “DV-HAS” HDMI Audio Separator and the “DV-PC2HD” Analog PC to HDMI Converter.

TheDV-HAS is an audio stripper designed to de-embed the stereo audio from an HDMI signal and provide a separate unbalanced line level stereo audio output. The audio can then be fed to external sound systems such as audio amps, audio mixers, or house sound systems. Video quality is preserved without any signal loss and the DV-HAS is HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) compliant. A single button press enables an EDID learning function to easily handle non-standard displays. The unit’s compact design can be quickly mounted using the integral mounting ears or placed in an equipment rack.

Key features of the DV-HAS include: compact and practical design, HDCP, full compliance to HDMI standards, and video resolutions up to 1080p (1920 x1080) at 60Hz, and PC resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 at 60hz.

TheDV-PC2HD is an HDMI converter which converts a variety of Analog PC signals and stereo audio to HDMI. It’s ideal for applications with sources that do not provide an HDMI output such as older PC's and laptops. The signal resolution at the HDMI output is dependent on the Analog PC input’s resolution. The unit is easy to install, operate and does not require any adjustments. Key features of the DV-PC2HD Analog PC to HDMI Converter include: power LED, 5VDC power input, HDMI output, HD-15 input and 1/8” stereo audio input.

“These two new offerings further extend the capabilities of our digital video product line and allow our customers to connect with complete confidence,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “Both the DV-HAS HDMI Audio Separator and DV-PC2HD Analog PC to HDMI Converter are key additions that are easy to use, quick to install and offer our customers more flexibility and a wider range of options.”

The DV-HAS HDMI Audio Separator and DV-PC2HD Analog PC to HDMI Converter are both currently available and can be purchased through an authorized FSR dealer/reseller.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.



The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv