Tracy Named To New Post in Middle Atlantic Growth Strategy

Fairfield, NJ––Mark Tracy has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice President Strategic Business and Market Development for Middle Atlantic Products and the Commercial AV division of Legrand North America. Led by the Middle Atlantic brand, Legrand Commercial AV offers foundational infrastructure products to installing contractors, including Wiremold wire and cable management solutions and C2G cable assemblies.

Part of an aggressive growth strategy for the company, this and related moves are intended to provide customers with the widest range of products and new technologies to improve system reliability and facilitate installations, and maintain the exceptional level of quality and support for which Middle Atlantic is known.

Working closely with company president Mike Baker, Tracy will be responsible for supporting growth for Middle Atlantic and Legrand Commercial AV through the addition of new products, businesses and the development of new market applications and channels.

Tracy will also represent Middle Atlantic and Legrand Commercial AV in key industry groups and work to evolve the company’s value proposition to an ever-expanding customer base to build complementary business alliances and identify, facilitate and integrate strategic acquisitions.

In a simultaneous move, Tim Troast has been appointed to the position of Director of Product Management for Middle Atlantic in charge of New Product Development and Product Line Management.

Commenting on the new appointments, Baker said, “Mark’s extensive product and market knowledge, 20 years of building relationships within the AV community and grasp of today’s technology perfectly position him to help us in developing a successful overall strategy to grow our business.

“We are excited to welcome Tim to the Director of Product Management position. He has demonstrated a passion for our customers and business and a willingness to jump in and make a difference.”

Troast joined Middle Atlantic in 2013 after spending 13 years at Pitney Bowes holding various sales and marketing positions, combining formal education and on the job experience in marketing and product line management. Baker noted, “Tim has the necessary tools to help us develop the next chapter in our history. With a customer-centric approach, he will leverage internal resources to develop innovative solutions that solve real world problems for our integrators today and for tomorrow.

“These moves confirm that growth continues to be a priority since Middle Atlantic’s acquisition by Legrand in 2011. Our goal is simple. We want to use every opportunity possible to ensure our customers have the very best products, services and support they need to be successful in today’s highly competitive marketplace.”

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.



Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value and acquisitions are prime vectors for growth. Legrand reported sales of close to $5.8 billion in 2012. Legrand has a strong presence in the North American market, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include Cablofil, Electrorack, Middle Atlantic, NuVo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Vantage, Watt Stopper and Wiremold. The company is listed on NYSE Euronext and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us http://www.legrand.us>