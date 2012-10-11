Wohler at SMPTE 2012:

At SMPTE 2012, Wohler will highlight newly enhanced filed-based workflow solutions gained through the recent acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies. The RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform for accelerated media transformation supports today's multiplatform content delivery needs by enabling faster-than-real-time file-based transcoding, standards conversion, and file-based loudness correction.

Wohler Products at SMPTE 2012:

RadiantGrid(TM)

The Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform offers a more efficient solution for file-based creation, standards conversion, QC, and distribution of media, while augmenting and integrating with trafficking, rights management, linear automation, and business process management systems. At the heart of the platform is RadiantGrid's TrueGrid(TM) enhanced, robust media-transformation and parallel-processing engine, coupled with an underlying content management fabric that leverages intelligent media-processing functions to generate outstanding results at unrivaled speeds. Powered by this engine, RadiantGrid now manages everything from faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion, to more complex processing such as mixed cadence correction, video optimization, audio loudness conformance, and more.

WohlerCoder(TM) File-Based Transcoding Tool

First introduced at IBC2012, WohlerCoder(TM) is an intelligent file-based solution that performs grid-enabled transcoding with faster-than-real-time results. The solution delivers an optimal balance of performance and speed to support multiplatform transcoding and transwrapping for high-volume workflows, while maintaining the highest quality standards.

WohlerConverter(TM) File-Based Frame-Rate and Standards Conversion Tool

The new WohlerConverter(TM) is the industry's most robust transformation engine for file-based standards conversion and frame-rate conversion while transcoding. Built on advanced technology from RadiantGrid and partner Cinnafilm(R), the solution enables quality management and advanced algorithmic processing within video and audio streams during content preparation or transcoding. The system is offered as a turnkey file-based solution for accelerated media transformation that can run multiple concurrent frame-rate conversions and/or transcodes to transform high volumes of content with excellent efficiency and quality results.

The WohlerConverter manages even the most difficult standards conversions with ease and excels at difficult tasks such as automatic cadence correction, mixed and/or broken pulldown repair, and conversion of subHD content to 2K and 4K resolutions.

WohlerLoudness(TM) File-Based Loudness Correction With AERO.file Technology

Making its debut at SMPTE will be Wohler's newest turnkey solution powered by RadiantGrid and leveraging Linear Acoustic's industry-leading AERO.file technology. This platform provides a proven solution for file-based loudness correction with built-in upmix and downmix capabilities.

"Recent enhancements to the Wohler RadiantGrid Platform accelerate the transformation of media and provide content creation and postproduction facilities with the most efficient solution for transcoding, standards conversion, cadence analysis and correction, and texture management. We look forward to demonstrating these new developments at SMPTE 2012." -- Kirk Marple, chief software architect for Wohler RadiantGrid.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.