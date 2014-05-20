Jiou-Pahn Lee Named Director of R&D at Riedel Communications

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- May 20, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that Jiou-Pahn Lee has been appointed to serve as director of R&D for Riedel Communications. In this role, Lee will be responsible for exploring and developing new technologies and evaluating their impact on achieving business goals. With a clear vision of the industry, he strengthens Riedel's existing competencies on several fronts and across all of the current product families including MediorNet real-time media networks, RockNet digital audio networks, and Artist intercom systems. As director of R&D, Lee will be a member of the Management Board.

"With experience leading product development at well-known technology companies, Jiou-Pahn comes to Riedel with extensive knowledge of designing world-class products for the television broadcasting and production industry," said Thomas Riedel, president of Riedel Communications. "We expect that his guidance and contributions will be tremendously valuable as we continue to enhance and extend our product portfolio to provide innovative communications and media transport solutions."

Lee's global experience in product development includes 17 years in the United States and nine years in the United Kingdom, working in areas ranging from the exploration of technologies through product development to deployment. He most recently served as vice president of engineering and technical director at Clear-Com, where he was in charge of a culturally diverse product development organization with multiple sites located in the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada. A native Mandarin Chinese speaker, he personally oversaw key customer accounts in China and set up the company's sales office in Beijing.

He earlier was director of server engineering at Thomson Grass Valley and director of engineering at Videotele.com. Lee holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Tunghai University in Taichung, Taiwan, and a master's degree in computer science from Utah State University.

