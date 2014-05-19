SintecMedia to Moderate Panel at Media Finance Focus 2014 Conference in Miami

NEW YORK -- May 19, 2014 -- Geoff Nagel, SintecMedia's vice president of go-to-market strategy, will moderate a panel titled "Non-Linear Revenue Challenges & Opportunities (Achieving ROI on your Content)" at Media Finance Focus 2014 in Miami on May 19. As the 54th annual conference of the Media Financial Management Association (MFM), Media Finance Focus 2014 will bring together media finance executives for three days of educational sessions and networking May 19-21 at the Hilton Miami Downtown. Nagel's panel will take place at 1:40 p.m. EDT in the Concerto Ballroom B.

In addition to Nagel, panelists will include George Krogstie, senior director, program accounting, and subscriber metrics, Time Warner Cable; and Jim Fox, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, Suddenlink Communications. Panelists will discuss how operators approach monetizing nonlinear content today, how it ties to their linear businesses, and what the future might hold given trends such as a la carte and addressable advertising. Each attendee will receive one CPE credit.

"Today's nonlinear distribution models pose unique challenges, as well as opportunities, for operators to monetize content delivered anywhere and at anytime," said Nagel. "For this panel, we're honored that senior executives from prominent operators have agreed to share their unique insights into the rapidly evolving media landscape."

With over 25 years of experience providing solutions to the best known brands in the media and entertainment industry, SintecMedia's software automates the financial processes for managing ad sales, affiliate and retransmission revenue, and programming costs while providing the necessary data for finance to maintain visibility into the entire business. In 2014, SintecMedia acquired Pilat Media, bringing together the two recognized leaders in broadcast management technology, and positioning SintecMedia to offer the best business software solutions to media organizations of all sizes and types -- whether broadcasters, station groups, cable networks, or multichannel video distributors.

In addition to hosting the conference panel, SintecMedia will exhibit its award-winning media business management solutions at the Media Finance Focus 2014 conference. Flagship products on display will include OnAir(R), a seamless, all-in-one broadcast management system for airtime sales, traffic, billing, programming, and promotions management; and IBMS, which streamlines the running of any size TV business and enables scheduling and management of media assets throughout the entire broadcast lifecycle. SintecMedia will also highlight SIMS, a solution that gives broadcast stations, cable networks, and group owners the tools to manage the scheduling, rights, and finances of their program assets effectively in one secure system; Medea, a software tool that enables pay-TV and broadcast networks to automate the billing and collection of affiliate subscription and retransmission revenue; and Nestor, used by multichannel video distributors to manage programming costs for their linear and nonlinear content.

About SintecMedia

SintecMedia is a leading global provider of management solutions designed to meet the dynamic needs of broadcasters, media companies, cable MSOs, and station groups. SintecMedia offers a robust family of business management software solutions for improving business performance, accelerating time to market, and enabling diversification and growth of the media enterprise. With the recent acquisition of Pilat Media, SintecMedia is now the world's largest provider of broadcast management solutions and serves more than 60 blue-chip media companies. These customers are using SintecMedia solutions to manage billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers.

SintecMedia has a staff of over 500 employees with offices in New York, Denver, London, Sydney, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem and is backed by the private equity firm Riverwood Capital (www.riverwoodcapital.com). For additional information, please visit www.sintecmedia.com.

