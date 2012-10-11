Andy Hurt Joins Front Porch Digital as VP of Product Management

With Deep Experience Leading Media Technology Companies, Hurt to Spearhead Product Development for New LYNXsm Cloud-Based Platform

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- Oct. 10, 2012 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Andy Hurt as vice president, product management. Based in Denver, Hurt will report to Front Porch Digital's chief operating officer, Phil Jackson.

"With the introduction of the LYNX cloud-based platform, representing Front Porch Digital's largest R&D investment in more than a decade, it's a very exciting time to be joining the leadership team and helping to guide these products and solutions," said Hurt. "I'm looking forward to helping build the vision, strategy, and a comprehensive plan for establishing Front Porch Digital as the gold standard for cloud-based solutions."

Hurt brings more than 12 years of experience leading product development, management, strategy, and operations in multiple global technology organizations to his new role at Front Porch Digital. Most recently, he served as senior director of product development and delivery at Level (3) Communications, where he led a global product development organization for content delivery network (CDN), cloud origin storage, and video transport products. Other prior positions include senior director, product solutions, at First Data and general manager of product operations and finance at DISH Network. Hurt also served for three years as a United States Peace Corps volunteer in Paraguay, working to help rural farmers augment their own incomes by teaching and implementing farming techniques consistent with environmental conservation. Hurt has an MBA in international management from the Fisher Graduate School of International Business at the Monterey Institute of International Studies and a bachelor's degree in Spanish from the University of Kansas.

"Front Porch Digital has made an aggressive shift to agile product development that delivers a real competitive advantage resulting from increased innovation and speed to market. As a long-time practitioner of this discipline, Andy will be an even more valuable member of our team," Jackson said. "Andy's depth of experience in product management for some of the cable and broadcast industry's biggest names makes him a perfect fit to lead the strategy for our cloud storage and online video delivery solutions. His background speaks for itself, including product leadership for the second largest direct-to-home platform in North America and the world's largest CDN, not to mention the world's largest broadcast video backhaul provider."

Front Porch Digital specializes in video archive, migration, and online video publishing, supplying solutions that are at the heart of file-based workflows within the world's best known media brands. Now, with the introduction of the LYNXsm platform, these solutions are moving to the cloud, enabling greater access, better availability, lower costs, and the highest possible security.

Front Porch Digital's growing family of LYNX-based products and services includes LYNXdr, a secure cloud-based disaster recovery and long-term asset storage service for the media marketplace, from broadcast to government, and LYNXlocal, a plug-and-go appliance that simplifies connection to the cloud, delivers local content storage management capabilities, and acts as a platform for enhanced cloud communications.

More information about Front Porch Digital products is available at fpdigital.com.

# # #

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on-site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/FrontPorch/AndyHurt.zip