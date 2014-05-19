Albis Technologies Introduces Advanced Solution for MEF CE 2.0 Services With ACCEED 2102 EDD

New Carrier Ethernet Demarcation Device Includes Built-In Service Activation Test for Quick, Reliable, and Cost-Effective Service Provisioning

ZURICH -- May 19, 2014 -- Albis Technologies today announced the availability of its ACCEED 2102, a four port Gigabit Fiber Ethernet Demarcation Device (EDD) designed to support Gigabit Carrier Ethernet services and comprehensive service-level agreement (SLA) enforcement for a variety of applications, including high-speed business access, network demarcation for wholesale solutions, and utility solutions. Through a rich feature set and Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) CE 2.0 compliance, the ACCEED 2102 provides service providers and operators with an efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solution for delivering protected Ethernet services.

"Adding the ACCEED 2102 to our portfolio of Ethernet Demarcation Devices provides the telecommunications industry with a competitive solution for rapidly growing MEF CE 2.0 service demand," said Patrik Schoenenberger, head of Access Solutions and vice president of Albis Technologies. "The ACCEED 2102 offers many benefits, including the opportunity for increased revenue growth, customer retention and satisfaction, and reduced OPEX, making it perfect for global service providers and operators."

The ACCEED 2102 features full Gigabit per second line rate performance. SFP slots enable the use of a wide range of modules, allowing operators to support several different options, such as transmission distances, connectivity, two fiber, and single fiber. Leveraging sophisticated fault management schemes like linear or ring topologies, as well as link aggregation, operators can deliver protected services with switchover times lower than 50ms. The ACCEED 2102 is based on a high availability, low-power, fanless design that dramatically reduces operating expenses.

By providing service providers and operators with extensive traffic-aware switching functionalities with extended flow management, the ACCEED 2102 addresses the emerging market of premium SLA backed-up services over Ethernet. Using the ACCEED 2102, operators can reliably deliver all MEF CE 2.0 services, including E-Line, E-LAN, E-Tree, and E-Access, without experiencing any impact on performance.

Through zero touch provisioning and a built-in Y.1564 compliant Ethernet service activation test, the ACCEED 2102 ensures quick, reliable, and cost-effective service provisioning. Service providers and operators can easily generate a comprehensive test report with all relevant parameters of multiple simultaneously tested services with the touch of a simple keystroke, eliminating the need to dispatch personnel and expensive test equipment to the customer premises.

In addition, the ACCEED 2102 includes Y.1731 based performance management, which continuously monitors SLA parameters such as frame loss, availability, frame delay, and frame delay variation with microsecond accuracy, automatically generating alarms if objective thresholds are violated. This enables operators and service providers to proactively address service issues, leading to a better service quality and increased customer satisfaction.

