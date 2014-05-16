Hollywood Post Alliance(r) Opens Official Call For Entries for the 2014 HPA Awards

(Hollywood, CA) The Call for Entries has been announced for the 2014 HPA(r) Awards by the Hollywood Post Alliance(r). The HPA Awards will take place on the evening of November 6, 2014 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The HPA(r) Awards recognize the achievements of the individuals and companies that have contributed to creative excellence and groundbreaking technologies within the post production industry and are considered the standard bearer for excellence and innovation.

The HPA Awards invite entries in the following competitive categories:

* Outstanding Color Grading-Feature Film

* Outstanding Color Grading-Television

* Outstanding Color Grading-Commercial

* Outstanding Editing-Feature Film

* Outstanding Editing-Television

* Outstanding Editing-Commercial

* Outstanding Sound-Feature Film

* Outstanding Sound-Television

* Outstanding Sound-Commercial

* Outstanding Visual Effects-Feature Film

* Outstanding Visual Effects-Television

* Outstanding Visual Effects-Commercial

* Engineering Excellence Award

* HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production

The period of eligibility for the HPA Awards is September 4, 2013 through September 2, 2014. To be considered eligible, work must have debuted domestically and/or internationally during this period. Entrants need not be members of the Hollywood Post Alliance or working in the U.S. to submit work for consideration. Lists of previous years' winners can be found by visiting www.hpaawards.net.

Complete rules, guidelines and entry information are available at: www.hpaawards.net.

Submissions for the creative categories will be accepted May 16, 2014 through July 11, 2014 and Early Bird Entries (reduced fee for the creative categories) will be accepted through June 6, 2014. Submissions for the Engineering Excellence Award and the Creativity and Innovation Award will be accepted May 16, 2014 through June 20, 2014. Entrants for the Engineering Excellence Award will be invited to present at a special HPA judging event in early August.

Contact Alicia Rock at 213.614.0860 or write to arock@hpaonline.com for information about sponsorship opportunities for the 2014 HPA Awards show. For more information about the HPA Awards, visit www.hpaawards.net or call 213.614.0860.

About the Hollywood Post Alliance(r)

Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content.

About the HPA(r) Awards

The HPA Awards were created to foster awareness of post production, promote creative and technical excellence, recognize the achievements of post production talent, and build involvement in the Hollywood Post Alliance.

