Sonnet Introduces Fusion QR RAID 5 SATA Storage System With Quad Interface

Newest Member of Sonnet's Award-Winning Fusion Family Offers Highly Affordable Four-Drive RAID 5 Storage in a Lightweight and Portable Package

IRVINE, Calif. -- May 14, 2014 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the launch of the Fusion(TM) QR, a compact and portable four-drive RAID 5 SATA storage system. The Fusion QR replaces the company's Fusion D400QR5, which also offered reliable and affordable RAID 5 storage. Like the legacy system, the Fusion QR integrates a high-performance RAID 5 controller for maximum versatility, critical data protection, and added value, and offers a flexible quad interface that includes eSATA, dual FireWire 800, and USB 3.0.

"With the Fusion QR, we took everything that pros loved about the D400QR5 and made it lighter, more portable, and more affordable than ever. It is a great solution for on-location or mobile productions that require a reliable and versatile four-drive SATA storage in a compact package," said Robert Farnsworth, Sonnet CEO.

Available without drives, and in 8TB, 12TB, and 16TB configurations, the Fusion QR features a high-performance internal RAID controller that manages the enclosed 3.5-inch hard drives and offers five drive configuration options for maximum flexibility. The RAID 5 configuration offers the best performance with enhanced security for critical files and provides data protection in case one of the drives fails. Other configurations include maximum capacity and performance (RAID 0), balanced performance and security (RAID 10), and most concurrent audio file editing (JBOD). By setting a switch, users can select RAID modes and configure the drives to meet their performance and data security requirements.

The Fusion QR delivers data transfers up to 250 MB/sec read and 240 MB/sec write with its drives configured as a RAID 5 group. The storage system's USB 3.0, locking eSATA, and dual FireWire 800 interfaces, with three matching cables included, enable users to connect the Fusion QR to practically any computer. A built-in carrying handle makes the rugged and lightweight enclosure highly portable and a large, low-noise fan keeps the QR cool in noise-sensitive environments.

The Fusion QR is available now with suggested retail prices ranging from $369 for the model without drives (0TB) to $1,499 for the 16TB model. The Fusion QR is backed with Sonnet's one-year warranty. More information on the Fusion QR is available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/fusionqr.html.

