RTW Exhibits Masterclass PlugIns, LQL Software and TouchMonitor Family of Meters at BroadcastAsia 2014

Broad Range of Tools Give More Customers Access to Renowned Company Products

MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE, MAY 14, 2014 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to exhibit its new RTW Loudness Tools from the new Masterclass PlugIns range of software, the LQL Loudness Quality Logger software and its TM3, TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitor audio meters at this year’s BroadcastAsia Show (Booth 5E6-01).

Masterclass PlugIns

The new Masterclass PlugIns software provides RTW’s renowned metering tools as standard-format plug-ins for Windows and Mac OS platforms, allowing a larger number of RTW customers to access the tools. The RTW Loudness Tools are the first of the company’s products available as part of the new software.

The RTW Masterclass PlugIns Loudness Tools visually depicts audio with all relevant level and loudness values as specified by international standards. Conforming to the EBU R128 loudness standard, as well as ITU-R BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, ARIB, OP-59, AGCOM, CalmAct and custom as well as SPL mode, it is a handy tool for quality control, offering the precision and ease of use required to ensure compliance with custom specifications. Operation of the plug-in is highly intuitive, so that even users without a great deal of experience in monitoring loudness can use it effectively. The plug-in includes RTW’s Peak Program Meter, TruePeak, and Spot Correlator instruments and also offers all common loudness displays plus MagicLRA mode or SPL view.

The user interface of each plug-in is based on the award-winning RTW TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 units, and offers the same degree of functionality and clarity as the hardware models. The instruments provide graphical/numerical, as well as bargraph views, and can be freely rearranged and scaled. Various function parameters, such as integration time, operational range and tolerance, along with a number of viewing options for metering data and scales, offer extra flexibility. The plug-in window dimensions can be set to the native resolution of RTW TouchMonitor display screens, including 480x272, 800x480, 1024x800 (landscape view) or 272x480, 480x800, 800x1024 (portrait view). Users can store all setups and layouts as presets in their DAWs.

The RTW Masterclass PlugIns Loudness Tools require Windows 7/8 (32-bit or 64-bit) or Mac OS 10.6 or higher. RTW has first made them available in the VST 2.4 format for Windows systems and the RTAS format for Mac OS. VST, RTAS and native AAX64 support on the two platforms will follow.

LQL Quality Logger Software

The LQL is a natural extension of RTW’s range of innovative software options for the 7- and 9-inch line of TouchMonitor audio meters, as it was developed for logging, true-peak data analysis and reporting. It is compatible with the TM7, TMR7 and TM9 TouchMonitor line of products running with the Logging Data Server license (SW20014).

Once activated, LQL enables measured Loudness and TruePeak data to be derived directly via an IP connection from a capable TouchMonitor audio meter, as well as from external storage media such as a USB stick. The software also includes dual limit weighting, status information, marker and various other reporting features. The new PC software is free of charge to users; however the SW20014 Logging Data Server license is required to enable a TM7, TMR7 or TM9 series meter to be compatible with data export and additional display functions.

TM3, TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors

Controlled using a touch-sensitive display, the TM3 TouchMonitor has a budget-friendly base price, a 4.3-inch touchscreen and a stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement. It includes a large number of graphical and numerical instruments showing single-channel and summing-loudness bargraphs, PPM, true peak, SPL, loudness range (LRA), dialnorm and correlation. It offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85,ARIB, OP-59, AGCOM, CalmAct and custom as well as SPL mode. As with all TouchMonitor products, it features the Magic LRA instrument, designed by RTW for intuitive visualization of the loudness range and integrated-loudness parameters.

The TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors, which include the innovative Magic LRA instrument, feature a seven- and nine-inch touch-sensitive display, respectively, and provide unparalleled flexibility and modularity combined with intuitive control. The software visualizes multiple sources simultaneously. Both support displaying the same signal on multiple instruments in parallel, each with dedicated defaults with both horizontal and vertical operation. The system visualizes up to 16 analog and/or digital sources at the same time.

The TM9 is also capable of providing a view of up to 32 digital channels when the 3G-SDI option is implemented. Along with RTW’s entire TouchMonitor range, the TM7 and TM9 were created to help adhere to all major industry loudness standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, ARIB, OP-59, AGCOM, CalmAct and custom as well as SPL mode.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on professional audio signal metering tools that are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio highlights the TouchMonitor range, a new series of tools for visual signal analysis and comprehensive loudness metering. The TouchMonitor combines the highest of flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen-based multichannel-analysis features, integrating exceptional surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. The high-end SurroundControl series of products with fully fledged loudness measuring combines the convenient metering options of the RTW surround display devices and the control functions of an eight-channel monitoring controller.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office houses all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.