Riedel Communications Expands Marketing and Communications Team With New Assignments

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- May 7, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that their marketing manager, Christian Bockskopf, has been promoted to head of marketing. In addition, Serkan Güner has been hired to be the company's new marketing and communications manager.

"Christian has done a remarkable job handling various marketing and communications roles over the past years," said Thomas Riedel, president at Riedel Communications. "This new role is the direct result of his unwavering ability to take on any challenge as he builds on his 10 years of experience at Riedel."

Serkan Güner will report to Bockskopf in his new role as marketing and communications manager, where he will develop press and marcom opportunities for Riedel Communications while implementing the company's sales plans on a global scale.

"Serkan's remarkable breadth of experience in the field of marketing and communications is complemented by his facility with diverse languages and cultures, and this combination of skills and knowledge will be valuable as we continue to build brand awareness and expand our global footprint," said Riedel. "We are very pleased to welcome him to the company."

Prior to joining Riedel Communications, Güner served as international marcom manager for a German manufacturer of pro A/V system products. In this and in preceding roles in marketing and communications, Güner has developed expertise in coordinating and implementing all aspects of marketing and press campaigns, from traditional releases to engagement across social media platforms. He is fluent in German, Turkish, English, Italian, and Spanish.

