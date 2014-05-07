Calibre brings real-world innovation to InfoComm 2014

Calibre UK, the creator of multiple award-winning scalers and processors for the professional audio visual market will exhibit at InfoComm 2014, 18-20th June, Las Vegas Convention Centre (BoothC7541). The booth will be co-branded Calibre and Kramer Electronics in recognition of the two companies’ strategic partnership launched in 2013.

Immediately adjacent to the main Kramer booth (C7736), Calibre will include an impressive array of real-world applications using the new Kramer Media, Events & Entertainment product range of edge blending, scaling, warping and LED video wall processing equipment – all powered by Calibre’s proprietary scaling technologies. The products include the Kramer VP-791, VP-792, VP-793 and VP-794, which are derived from the Calibre HQView and LEDView scaling and processing model range.

Live at InfoComm 2014: VP-794 events demonstration

Making its Americas debut, the Kramer VP-794 universal live events scalers will be demonstrated in typical live events scenarios. Creating a exceptionally engaging and bright display that’s expected to be seen from all angles of the InfoComm show floor, the VP-794 will drive content for display on to

Lighthouse Technologies’ LED video walls.

Complementing this will be a demonstration of the VP-794’s capabilities to edge blend and warp various content onto a curved screen display using ultra-bright large-venue projectors from Digital Projection International.

The demonstrations will highlight to InfoComm visitors how easy it is to manage video content across LED displays and projection video walls in the most rugged and high-demanding environments.

Focus on high-performance image processing

Where image quality, precision and fidelity are key, Calibre will demonstrate the benefits of edge-blending across multiple displays and curved projection screens for simulation and training environments, events, conference room applications.

Highlights include the warping and blending controls of the Kramer VP-793 and VP-792 processors at interactive demo stations located around the booth.

There will also be interactive demo stations showing video processing with geometric correction using the 3G-SDI to DVI-HDMI signal processing capabilities of the Kramer VP-791 processor and an interactive demo of Kramer VP-794 pixel-accurate image resizing for LED videowalls.

In each case visitors can come and try out the products and interact with the controls themselves to see how they work.

“The booth this year will enable visitors to gets hands on and try out the Kramer Media, Events and Entertainment range powered by Calibre so they can plan for their future projects and investments,” said Tim Brooksbank, Chairman at Calibre UK.

“Our proven technologies are in daily use across the world in some impressive and challenging event, media and entertainment production installations and are now available to a much wider market through Kramer’s outstanding Americas and worldwide sales and support network.”

You can see the Kramer Media, Events & Entertainment product range powered by Calibre including the VP-791, VP-792, VP-793 & VP-794 scalers on the Calibre booth at InfoComm 2014, 18-20 June, Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth # C7541.

About Calibre

Multi-award winning British company, Calibre has over the past 26 years achieved world recognition providing image scaling and processing technologies for use in broadcast/television, digital cinema, large venue projection, LED videowalls and surgical medical applications. Calibre manufactures products under its own brand-names as well as providing products and technology to several market leaders in the Pro-AV market worldwide. Calibre is a market leader in innovation, utilizing its own, UK & Germany-based in-house hardware and software design teams for all its product developments and its own UK manufacturing.

