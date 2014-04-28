Fox Networks Installs Video Clarity ClearView 4K Video Quality Analyzer for 4K Workflow Testing

Unprecedented Capability Allows Fox to Compare Original 4K Content Side by Side With Encoded Material

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- April 28, 2014 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced that Fox Networks has installed a ClearView 4K video quality analyzer in its network engineering and operations lab in Los Angeles. The lab is using the analyzer to test the quality of new encoding products and technologies for processing 4K video formats -- namely 3840 x 2160 -- at various frame rates to determine how to develop Fox's 4K broadcast workflow in a way that ensures quality for the customer.

"Because the industry is in the beginning stages of 4K right now, our workflow is a work in progress, so it's very critical that we can test the quality of the video in different scenarios to decide on the best products and methods for our broadcast chain," said Yves Montane, director of research and development engineering for Fox Network Engineering and Operations. "Video Clarity's ClearView 4K analyzer is the only tool available that lets us compare the original 4K content side by side with the encoded content. That full comparison is a critical test for figuring out the true viability of a given solution, and it's something we simply couldn't do before."

The ClearView 4K video quality analyzer combines high-rate playback and side-by-side analysis with perceptual video quality measurements in a single solution. In a typical lab scenario, Fox takes a 4K file from the camera, encodes it, and runs it through the ClearView 4K analyzer to compare the quality of the encoded/decoded content to the original 4K video. During the test, Fox looks at the comparative numbers coming out of the analyzer and then tries different bit rates on the encoding side to see how the numbers improve. The ClearView analyzer's full-reference video quality measurements have been the most valuable for Fox because the system has several industry-accepted tests for video quality, and thus these initial tests are what Fox relies on most. Fox uses both the video quality measurements in ClearView and its own judgments using the system's side-by-side playback features to create an opinion of the encoding quality and decide if an improvement setting, such as a higher or lower bit rate, is required to optimize it.

"We have enjoyed a long relationship with Fox Networks, working together closely to develop and improve products and workflows as the broadcast industry has evolved. Now our partnership is helping Fox take a proactive approach once again, this time toward 4K and UHDTV," said Blake Homan, president of Video Clarity. "Customers researching 4K formats and processing technologies are at the forefront of new entertainment delivery offerings, and Video Clarity is proud to be at the forefront right along with them."

More information about Video Clarity and the company's products is available at www.videoclarity.com.

# # #

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco(R) and Harmonic(R); and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at www.videoclarity.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/VideoClarity/VideoClarity-ClearViewExtreme4KAngle.jpg

Photo Caption: Fox Uses ClearView 4K Analyzer for 4K Workflow Testing