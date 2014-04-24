Lowel Expands Its Family of Professional LED Lighting with Two Outstanding Additions

New Lowel Prime Location LED and PRO Lowel Power LED Debut at NAB 2014

Hauppauge, NY – April 24, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning digital imaging accessories, today announced two new additions to theLowel family of LED lights: Lowel Prime Location LED and Lowel PRO Power LEDsystems, unveiled at NAB 2014 in booth C8818. “The new Lowel solutions represent our commitment to transitioning to newer technologies in lighting, taking full advantage of these advancements,” states Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “What sets Lowel apart is the 50+ years of experience in lighting engineering. This expertise is prevalent in all aspects of the new LED solutions, offering customers a versatile, mobile and dependable light source with unparalleled color quality and beam output for capturing the world’s greatest images.”



About Lowel Prime Location

The new Lowel Prime Location LED is designed for lighting in the real world. With high output spread over a wide 50-degree beam angle, this 1x1 LED panel features a very rugged housing and a high IP-65 rating. An IP (Ingress Protection) rating of 65 means Prime Location LEDs can be used in rain, sand or dust storms.

Where most production LED 1x1 panels are manufactured using inexpensive materials with flimsy bodies, the rugged all-metal housing of Prime Location LED makes it perfect for the real world of rental houses and grip trucks.

Its AC connections use Powercon AC bridging between fixtures to reduce the need for multiple AC outlets. Prime Location LEDs also come with your choice of V-lock or Anton Bauer Gold Mount battery plates for DC operation. The lights are available in hi-CRI Daylight, Tungsten or Bi-Color models, and are dimmable without color shift. Their lite diffusion front-piece greatly helps reduce LED multi-shadow.

Light control accessories and kit combinations are available. The Lowel Prime Location LED is perfect for ENG / EFP and the small location studio setups of the real world.

About Lowel PRO Power LED

Lowel PRO Power LED is a compact, focusing light available in hi-CRI Tungsten or Daylight color with impressive output and a wide fresnel 8:1 focus range. Where other LEDs are lower power and therefore need to be used closer to the subject, the PRO Power LED can light from a greater distance, allowing the shooter to get more of the location into the wide shot.

The light is dimmable without color shift, works with either AC power or its proprietary DC accessory battery system, which clamp-mounts to the light stand to improve balance and stability, but can also be used with a shoulder strap for handheld lighting; and has a selection of accessory light control and mounting options. It’s available alone or in kit combinations. The Lowel PRO light is perfect for run & gun ENG or even small location studio setups.

Lowel has always gone the extra mile in quality of design and product manufacturing. Most companies simply make single fixtures, but not lighting kits. Lowel pioneered the concept of location lighting kits, making them as versatile and dependable as possible while keeping the kits compact and easy to travel with.

For more information about Lowel Prime Location and PRO LEDs, please visit www.lowel.com.

About Lowel-Light

For over 50 years, Lowel’s award-winning lighting innovations have made it easier to transport, set up, control and maintain lighting equipment for professional imaging production. Lowel is considered the world leader in location lighting for its full range of lights, controls, mounts and kits.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

