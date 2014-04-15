Litepanels Celebrates the Revolutionary 1x1 Panel with a Worldwide Anniversary Sale

(Chatsworth, Calif.) - Litepanels®, a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of LED lighting for the broadcast and production industries, is celebrating the anniversary of the company's signature 1x1 panels. In honor of the fixture that started it all and revolutionized LED lighting for the motion picture, television, and video industries, Litepanels is offering specially reduced pricing on both 1x1 fixtures and kits for a limited time only.

The 1x1 Mono Daylight Spot and Flood, the 1x1 Mono Tungsten Flood, the 1x1 Bi-Color, the 1x1 Bi-Focus, all of the 1x1 LS models, and the company's complete line of 1x1 LS Kits are included in the sale, which runs through June 7, 2014. List prices have been reduced by up to 45 percent on individual fixtures and kits.

"The Litepanels 1x1 has been used on thousands of sets and shoots worldwide since hitting the marketplace," notes Chris Marchitelli, vice president of global marketing for Litepanels. "Our unique design has been copied and imitated by many, but the 1x1's quality and performance have never been duplicated. This promotion is a great opportunity for people to add an innovative product to their collection at an incredibly affordable price."

"Litepanels now offers more than 30 different LED fixtures, including 9 LED Fresnel models, an extensive range that was almost unimaginable when we first launched our 1x1 fixtures into the studio and broadcast market," says Pat Grosswendt, Co-Founder of Litepanels. "Our original 1x1 line included a flood 50 degree panel and a spot 30 degree panel, with technical innovations that gave lighting directors an unmatched level of lighting control. Since their launch, the 1x1 fixtures have been dubbed the most versatile production lights ever built, providing pure, luminous and soft directional output. We're very proud of what we've accomplished and very excited about our plans for the future. This special promotion is our way of saying 'thank you' to the customers who have been with us along the way."

For more detailed information on the Litepanels 12th Anniversary Sale, please visit www.store.litepanels.com.

Please note that promotional pricing applies to in-stock inventory only, and supplies are limited.

