Genelec NAB 2014 Press Kit

Installation of a Genelec 5.1 SE DSP Monitoring System Aboard New
Broadcast Truck Keeps Lyon Video an All-Genelec Fleet
Genelec Offers 1237A and 1238A Three-way Smart Active Monitors™
Genelec Offers 8010 Active Monitor: the Smallest Member of the 8000 Series
Genelec 8000 Series Continues to Set the Standard in Professional Audio Monitoring
