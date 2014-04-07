Cinnafilm and Wohler Set Standard for File-Based Media Retiming With Release of Tachyon Wormhole

LAS VEGAS -- April 7, 2014 -- Cinnafilm(R) and Wohler Technologies today announced the release of Cinnafilm's Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM), an automated file-based retiming solution that enables up to a plus or minus 10 percent runtime adjustment while preserving not only video and audio quality, but also closed caption integrity. Based on Cinnafilm's popular Tachyon Standards Transcoding(TM) plug-in for the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM), Tachyon Wormhole gives time back to broadcasters, allowing them to realize new revenue opportunities without materially altering the viewer's experience of their media assets.

"Tachyon Wormhole allows users to eliminate nearly $500,000 worth of specialized hardware with a single server equipped with two graphics cards, at a price that is a fraction of the cost of the baseband hardware it is replacing," said Ernie Sanchez, chief operations officer of Cinnafilm. "Never before has a single commodity-hardware-based solution replaced so many pieces of dedicated SDI hardware."

Wohler's RadiantGrid software platform serves as the processing framework for the Tachyon Wormhole appliance. Equipped with powerful NVIDIA Tesla GPUs, the technology also facilitates retiming of closed captioning data and integration of audio retiming into the Cinnafilm Tachyon Wormhole video processing workflow. The turnkey Tachyon Wormhole system can process up to two HD streams in real time, handles unlimited channels of audio, and resynchronizes CEA-608 and -708 and SMPTE 436M and 360M caption data. Users simply select their target run time by choosing a specific length or by entering a percentage adjustment.

In addition to enabling automated retiming, Tachyon Wormhole also offers all of the features/functionality of the award-winning Tachyon Standards Transcoding Appliance. The features and functionality include standards conversion, high-quality deinterlacing, superlative resolution conversion, inverse telecine, broken cadence removal/correction, and options such as audio loudness correction, color legalization, and watermarking.

"Transcoding is a cost of doing business for broadcasters and cable providers, and Tachyon Wormhole transforms that cost of doing business into an immediate source of revenue generation," added Craig Newbury, vice president sales for Wohler's RadiantGrid business line. "In leveraging the power of the RadiantGrid platform, the ROI for Tachyon Wormhole is incredibly fast, and in some installations the appliance will pay for itself in its first week of operation."

Tachyon Wormhole is available for purchase from Cinnafilm and its resellers. More information about Cinnafilm and Tachyon Wormhole is available at http://cinnafilm.com/tachyon/tachyon-wormhole/.

Information about Wohler and the company's products is available at www.wohler.com.

About Cinnafilm(R)

Cinnafilm(R) Inc. are the creators of ultimate-quality video optimization and conversion software for cinema, broadcast, and multimedia delivery. Cinnafilm's Tachyon(R) conversion technology is integrated into high-value transcoding platforms like Wohler RadiantGrid(TM), creating the world's fastest Standards Transcoding(TM) solution and providing clients an affordable and scalable alternative to legacy SDI-based conversion technologies. Visit http://cinnafilm.com/ for more information.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, and it continues today through the company's development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications. Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) platform extends the company's award-winning product lines to include solutions for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, accelerated transcoding, and standards conversion. Together, Wohler's advanced file-based solutions and proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring and content management products ensure high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler and RadiantGrid products is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-Tachyon-Wormhole.jpg

Photo Caption: Tachyon(R) Wormhole(TM), automated file-based retiming solution.