Front Porch Digital Strengthens Interoperability Between DIVArchive CSM and Avid ISIS for News and Production Environments

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- April 7, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in on-premises and cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced an enhanced integration between its DIVArchive(R) CSM system and the Avid(R) ISIS(R) shared storage system. Rather than passing high-resolution file-based content through traditional archive provider gateway boxes, DIVArchive will now connect directly to ISIS storage via 1/10 Gb Ethernet. This will enable media professionals who use both companies' products to read and write content between ISIS and DIVArchive, removing bandwidth bottlenecks, increasing scalability, and decreasing cost.

"Avid offers one of the most powerful suites of editing and production asset management tools in the world. By further strengthening our existing integration with Avid, we are positioned to better serve the largest and most sophisticated customers in the media and entertainment business already leveraging our joint products," said Brian Campanotti, chief technology officer at Front Porch Digital. "We first developed and delivered our DIVArchive integration with Avid solutions close to a decade ago, but now our integration is better, faster, and deeper. Because of that, we can offer Avid customers a more cost-effective archiving solution with better performance thanks to our powerful capabilities supporting both flattened and unflattened content workflows."

Front Porch Digital and Avid have built a strong relationship, with more than a hundred joint installations worldwide, including the CBC, the LDS Church, TV2, TV Azteca, and NBCUniversal, to name a few. Front Porch Digital's tight integration with Avid Interplay(R) newsroom, media production, and asset management solutions has already revolutionized file-based production, archive, and preservation workflows for its large and growing installed base. In addition to this direct ISIS connection enhancement, Front Porch Digital will also launch solutions to help customers migrate their Avid content from legacy archive systems to DIVArchive with minimal operational impact by leveraging an advanced suite of automated batch-migration tools.

"Avid's robust news and editing tools, coupled with Front Porch Digital's industry-leading archiving solutions, give Avid users an easy, seamless way to join their news, media production, and archiving workflows into one powerful end-to-end solution," said Ray Gilmartin, senior director, Broadcast and Media, Avid. "We expect this next phase of evolution in our interoperability with Front Porch Digital products to enhance workflows using Avid standard APIs, for Avid and Front Porch Digital customers alike."

Front Porch Digital is a sponsor of Avid Connect, the inaugural event for the Avid Customer Association. Avid Connect will take place at Bellagio in Las Vegas April 4-6, just before the 2014 NAB Show. Front Porch Digital will also demonstrate the tightened integration with Avid ISIS storage at the 2014 NAB Show in booths SU4302 and SU4405.

