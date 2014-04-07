Middle Atlantic Unveils New Customer-Focused Website

Fairfield, NJ––Middle Atlantic Products has launched a new, totally re-imagined website to improve the user experience and help its customers find the exact information they need from the company’s extensive product offering.

Exceptionally useful, middleatlantic.com features an elegant new look, easy to navigate design and a wealth of downloadable information including Revit®, CAD and Visio™ drawings, Designer™ and Racktools® free design software, white papers, and easy to reference A&E specifications.

The new website includes a separate page for every rack model offered by Middle Atlantic with dynamic specification information and complementary products for that specific model. For example, a customer can simply click to a specific rack to see a variety of appropriately sized vertical power strips for that model.

A unique Market Solutions section demonstrates how Middle Atlantic products are used to build systems for Commercial A/V, Broadcast, Residential A/V, Security, Structured Cabling and Education applications.

New videos are constantly being loaded onto the website as an easy and effective way of helping customers find and evaluate the right product with tips and tricks to facilitate and improve their installation and use.



A Live Chat feature demonstrates Middle Atlantic’s commitment to its customers by providing a new means to communicate directly with the company’s support team during support hours.

Interactive, wide-ranging and entirely dedicated to the customer, middleatlantic.com marks a significant evolutionary step for the company.

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com, or call 1.800.266.7225.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.



Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value and acquisitions are prime vectors for growth. Legrand reported sales of close to $5.8 billion in 2012. Legrand has a strong presence in the North American market, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include Cablofil, Electrorack, Middle Atlantic, NuVo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Vantage, Watt Stopper and Wiremold. The company is listed on NYSE Euronext and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us http://www.legrand.us>