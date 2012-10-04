Calrec Opens California Office to Strengthen Support for U.S. Customers

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- Oct. 4, 2012 -- Calrec today announced it has opened an office in Santa Clarita, Calif. to support customers in the western, southeastern, and south central United States and western Canada. The move is part of an expansion aimed at providing greater support in established and expanding markets. Calrec also recently expanded its operations in the U.K. and added a new office in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We strive to maintain a high standard of service for all of our customers around the world, and we're fortunate to have a substantial customer base in the U.S.," said Dave Letson, Calrec regional director of sales. "Laying down roots in this important region with permanently established sales, support, and back-office staff allows us to offer sales and technical support in a timely fashion. We are also investing in demo facilities to give customers and freelancers the opportunity to train on our products."

Calrec has a long-established relationship with New York-based Studio Consultants Inc. (SCI), which supports Calrec's customers in the eastern United States. Calrec's California office will complement the SCI relationship and serve customers outside of SCI's territory.

Calrec's California office is located at 26330 Diamond Place in Santa Clarita. In addition to the sales and support teams already in place, Dave Lewty serves as regional sales manager. Jake Halverson is the customer support coordinator and the primary contact in the Santa Clarita office.

As a result of this new initiative, the relationship between Bexel and Calrec will change, with Calrec assuming sales and support responsibilities. Effective Nov. 30 Bexel will no longer represent Calrec sales and support efforts. The two companies will continue a close relationship via Bexel's ongoing rental business. Bexel will retain stock of Calrec equipment as part of its rental inventory, and its relationship with Calrec will become similar to that of Calrec's other customers.

"We very much appreciate all the efforts that Bexel has made in the past," Letson said. "Calrec and Bexel retain a great working relationship, and we intend to continue our work together in other areas of Bexel's business."

Calrec recently opened an office in Singapore to support the existing Asia-Pacific distributor network more closely. Calrec APAC has also recently added distribution partners in mainland China and Thailand through exclusive agreements with China's Henson Tech Corp, based in Beijing, and Thailand's Control Devices (Siam) Co. Ltd., based in Bangkok.

More information about Calrec and its products is available at www.calrec.com.

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio, part of D&M Holdings Inc., is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 40 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at www.calrec.com and www.community.calrec.com.

