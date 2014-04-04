EditShare Unveils Its Next (Work) Flow

Expanded media asset management integration and support for proxy editing workflows

Boston, MA — April 4, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, will give NAB 2014 attendees a preview of EditShare Flow v3.1, a forthcoming update to the company’s popular media asset management solution. Flow v3.1 features enhanced metadata integration with Avid® non-linear editing systems as well as proxy editing workflows for all major NLEs. “The new version of Flow really masters metadata handling,” comments James Richings, managing director, EditShare. “Flow now supports importing AAF files created in systems such as Avid Media Composer, offering customers a round-trip workflow that not only brings metadata from Flow into Avid, but also now retrieves metadata created in Avid back into Flow – ensuring that valuable information about your media is always preserved. And thanks to an update in our proxy file metadata, Flow proxies can now be used for editing in industry-standard non-linear editors, really opening the doors for large-scale and remote collaboration scenarios.” Attendees to the NAB Show can book a demonstration to see the new Flow v3.1 features in action athttp://www.editshare.com/about/about-us/book-demo-nab.

EditShare Flow NAB Technology Preview Highlights

Support for AAF Import

The ground-breaking feature facilitates a number of critical functions for Avid users:

Management of Metadata Created in Avid: New sub-clips, markers, comments and associated metadata created in Avid non-linear editors can be imported into Flow, making the sub-clips “searchable log entries” within the Flow database.

Individual File Restoration: Flow users can easily restore archived clips based on AAF file metadata. This feature is particularly useful if an Avid editor wants to work on a sequence where certain clips have been archived. The editor imports the sequence (via AAF file) to Flow; Flow then locates all of the referenced clips, simplifying the search and restoration of media.

Create an Instant Proxy Version of Your Sequence: Sequences can be cut in Avid then imported into Flow (via AAF), where the sequence will match up with the existing proxy files. The proxy version of the Avid NLE sequence is available immediately for playback in the Flow Browse standalone client, or in AirFlow – anywhere in the world.

Proxy Editing for Adobe, Avid, Apple and More

Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro and other industry-standard NLEs can leverage Flow H.264 proxy files for editing. With improved metadata tracking, users can first edit with Flow proxies and then relink their NLE sequence to high-resolution files on EditShare Media Spaces, dramatically expanding workflow possibilities for large workgroups and remote collaboration.

Adobe Premiere Pro Panel

EditShare’s new Flow Panel integrates into Adobe Premiere Pro Creative Cloud to provide advanced Flow capabilities right inside the Premiere application. Using this powerful extension, Premiere Pro editors can browse and search for Flow assets, modify metadata and send selected items into a project without ever leaving their timelines.

About EditShare Flow

Fully integrated with EditShare shared storage (XStream, Energy, Field and Ultra) and archiving (Ark) products, Flow provides a true end-to-end workflow solution, from baseband SDI and file-based ingest with transcode to asset logging, browsing and retrieval of content on EditShare media spaces and archives. Its integrated production tools provide fast shot selection, rough cuts and preview of media with associated metadata from standard desktop systems connected to an EditShare network. For more information on EditShare Flow, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/flow.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

