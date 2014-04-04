Prism Sound Shows New Audio Interfaces at NAB 2014

After an exceptionally successful 12 month trading period, which culminated in a move to larger offices in the USA, internationally acclaimed manufacturer Prism Sound will be using the NAB 2014 platform to introduce post production and broadcaster engineers to its growing family of audio interfaces. Alongside Orpheus, Lyra and Titan, the company will also be showing Atlas – the third new interface product that Prism Sound has launched in the last year. "Launching three new products in such a short timeframe meant that our existing premises could no longer cope – to put it simply we needed more space," says Janice Norton, Prism Sound's VP US Operations. "We have moved to a larger, ground floor suite close to our former premises in Rockaway, New Jersey, and now have plenty of room to stock the extensive range of products that Prism Sound offers to both the recording and broadcast markets." Designed with Prism Sound's latest and award-winning CleverClox clocking technology and incorporating eight of the company's popular mic pre's as standard, the new Atlas interface is aimed squarely at multitrack recording applications. It offers recording professionals ultimate quality analogue and digital I/O for Mac or Windows PC at sample rates up to 192kHz via a simple USB interface. In addition to the USB host interface, Atlas also features Prism Sound's new MDIO interface expansion slot, which was first incorporated into Titan and announced at AES New York in October 2013. Using this miniature expansion slot users can, for example, directly connect to Pro Tools|HDX systems. A range of other MDIO interfaces is planned for later introduction. Atlas will also run with Apple and Windows native applications over USB. Atlas, Titan and Lyra are all capable of aggregated operation in both MAC and Windows PC environments. This makes it possible to link up a number of different units for multichannel applications – for example 24 track, 32 track – or even bigger set-ups – while retaining a USB connection for each unit. In the Windows environment, Prism Sound provides a new driver that aggregates the units and presents a single multitrack interface to DAW applications for I/O routing. At NAB 2014, Prism Sound is also showing its full range of Test & Measurement solutions, including the versatile dScope Series III Audio Analyzer. This award-winning unit features a freely-available test suite that can be used to evaluate the performance and compliance of any loudness meter on the market. As US broadcasters are now legally obliged to comply with the ATSC A/85 standards, Prism Sound’s test suite enables them to properly evaluate all loudness meters and ensure that their chosen product can deliver both ATSC and ITU BS.1770 compliance. To find out more about the Prism Sound range and to demo the new Atlas interface, please visit NAB booth C1944. The company's new address is Suite 1, 45 Pine Street, Rockaway, NJ 07866. The telephone and fax numbers remain the same. -ends- About Prism Sound Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio equipment for the International broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. The company's product range includes the Prism ADA-8XR precision 8-channel converter unit, which is regularly used for music and film soundtrack projects by clients such as EMI Abbey Road, BBC, Sony, Lucasfilm and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also manufactures a range of audio test and measurement products, including the de facto standard DSA-1 handheld digital audio generator/analyser and the dScope Series III audio analyser system. For more information: www.prismsound.com In the US Sales department Prism Media Products Inc. 45 Pine Street, Suite 1 Rockaway NJ 07866 USA Tel : +1 (973) 983 9577 Fax : +1 (973) 983 9588 e-mail : sales@prismsound.com