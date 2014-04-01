Digital Vision Extends OEM Partnerships with Marquise Technologies and SGO

NAB 2014, Stand Sl6026 / Chairman's Suite, Renaissance Hotel

(London, UK) - Digital Vision is pleased to announce two key OEM partnerships. Marquise Technologies will integrate Digital Vision's DVO Image Enhancement and Restoration toolsets into MIST, while SGO's Mistika post-production system will support the stylish Precision control surface made by Digital Vision.

Peter Charles, Director of OEM Sales, Digital Vision says, "A key motivator behind our OEM strategy has always been to make great products better. Working with companies like Marquise and SGO validates that ethos, and we wish them every success."

The task of content mastering is becoming more complex. It is very common to mix materials (e.g. 35mm scans with RAW data), and each format needs specific corrections or enhancements, such as de-grain, de-noise, re-grain or stabilisation. Having the ability to perform those enhancements directly within the mastering station via the DVO tools saves considerable time and increases productivity.

The first DVO tools to be integrated into MIST are DVO Camera and DVO Enhance; they will be available for demonstration at NAB 2014 on Marquise Technologies' stand, SL12507. The complete package offer will be released after NAB.

The OEM agreement with SGO gives Mistika users an additional option when it comes to choosing the 'human interface' to drive Mistika's powerful colour grading feature-set. While Mistika continues to support the Tangent Element panels, those who prefer the efficiency, quality, comfort and stature of a larger integrated control surface now have the option to use the Precision Panel.

The Precision Panel combined with Mistika integration will be available to order in Q3 2014, and a Precision Panel will be on display at SGO's Booth SL9021 at NAB 2014.

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, New Zealand, and Linköping in Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanner and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognised highest quality in scanning, film digitisation, preservation and archiving.

In April 2011, Digital Vision acquired Image Systems and is now a division of the Image Systems group of companies.

For more information, visit www.digitalvision.se. All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.

