Xytech Adds Digital Media Asset Management to MediaPulse Using Vidispine Technology

(Mission Hills, CA/London, UK) - Xytech, the leader in facility management software for the broadcast, production, media services and video transmission industries, announces the release of MetaVault MAM, a complete Media Asset Management (MAM) solution for the MediaPulse platform. Vidispine, creators of the Vidispine rich media solutions middleware system, provides the underlying technology for MetaVault MAM. The new Xytech offering will premiere at the 2014 NAB exhibition in Las Vegas.

MetaVault MAM provides a complete content backbone for the creation and storage of files, proxies, and metadata. The system's unique adaptor-based architecture enables clients to integrate multiple MetaVault MAMs with third party MAMs to create federated solutions. The MetaVault system also supports all aspects of physical media handling and archiving. In addition, Xytech has added RFID support to provide the most efficient solution available for managing complex media libraries.

Vidispine, based in Stockholm, Sweden, is listed as one of the "Rising Stars" on Deloitte's Fast 50 list of Swedish technology companies. Vidispine MAM is a content management platform for developers and media professionals. Xytech has embedded the Vidispine system into its MediaPulse platform to add an entirely new range of media creation, management, storage, and processing functions to the system.

Erik Åhlin, CEO of Vidispine, said, "Xytech is clearly in the leadership position for leading facility management with the major studios, television networks, and transmission facilities. Our Vidispine middleware is a natural fit with the capabilities of their popular MetaVault library management module. This combination creates something really amazing: A single system that integrates everything required to manage media libraries containing any type of digital assets, as well as physical tape and film elements."

Greg Dolan, COO for Xytech, commented, "Vidispine is the perfect partner for us as we add digital asset functionality to MediaPulse. Their MAM engine is simply the most advanced in the world, and just as importantly, Vidispine shares our values of true partnership, innovation and integrity. We've already seen huge interest in this new offering from our customers and this will help us provide enterprise-level digital supply chain solutions at a compelling price point."

Xytech is exhibiting MediaPulse 2014 and their new MetaVault MAM solution at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas from April 7-10 2014, in the South Hall lower level, booth SL2428.

About Vidispine

Vidispine is an enterprise grade Media Asset Management backbone. The capabilities are exposed by well-documented and robust RESTful APIs, which work with any modern programming language. Vidispine let Software Developers and Service Providers easily build new innovative rich media solution. Vidispine scales from small archives to multi-site deployments and is agnostic in regards to OS, storage, media formats, application servers, databases and IT-infrastructure. For more information, visit www.Vidispine.com.

About Xytech

Xytech is the leading global provider of facility management software for the media and broadcast industries. For over 25 years, the world's best media services companies, broadcasters, and transmission facilities have depended on Xytech to run their businesses. Xytech's collaborative MediaPulse platform is the only end-to-end solution for the complete content lifecycle, providing scheduling, automation, asset management, billing, and cost recovery in a scalable, platform-independent application. Xytech has over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world, and the company is headquartered in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.XytechSystems.com or call +1.818.698.4900 (US) or +44 (0)20.7903.5170 (UK).

