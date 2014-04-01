Field 2 Shows Its Power at NAB 2014

Portable shared storage solution boasts support for Solid State Drives, runs on EditShare’s new ground-breaking Storage v7 platform, and sports a brand new, sleek look



NAB 2014, SL5709



Boston, MA — April 1, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, is showcasing its updated Field 2 portable shared storage solution at NAB 2014 (booth SL5709). The Field 2 release dons a new, modern design that enhances the aesthetic of any production workspace, operates on the brand new EditShare Storage v7 platform, and supports Solid State Drives (SSDs), offering users up to six-times the performance as compared to the enterprise-class 7200 RPM drives.



“Our customers are deploying Field 2 for a wide range of productions – in environments ranging from broadcast trucks and sporting events to corporate offices and small post-production facilities,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “A Field 2 with Solid State Drives is ideal for any workgroup that demands the greatest possible performance in a small, portable box. An eight-drive Field 2 with SSDs can support nearly 50 streams of ProRes 422 or Avid DNxHD® 145, or over 140 streams of 25-Mbit video such as DV25 or XDCAM-EX 25. In fact, the new Field 2 with SSDs is so powerful that just to make a point, we are running our entire NAB 2014 booth off a single Field 2 shared storage unit.”



All of the 1-Gigabit and 10-Gigabit attached NLE workstations as well as the ingest and playout servers at EditShare’s NAB 2014 booth are powered by a single Field 2 shared storage server running with eight SSDs. Attendees can book a demonstration to see the new Field 2 in action by clicking: http://www.editshare.com/about/about-us/book-demo-nab.



In addition to the new look and support for SSDs, Field 2 now runs on EditShare Storage v7, the company��s new shared storage release. EditShare Storage v7 is built on the newest high-performance Linux kernel to deliver higher-than-ever stream counts and smoother operation. The enhanced operating system incorporates a new Quality of Service (QoS) module that allows users to reserve bandwidth for high-priority activities, such as real-time capture or playout, while limiting the bandwidth of low-priority activities. At the network layer, EditShare Storage v7 supports the SMB2 networking protocol, enabling uncompressed 4K over 40-Gigabit Ethernet as well as improved stream counts with standard 1-Gigabit and 10-Gigabit connections.



Other new high-value features include EditShare Connect “Project Profiles,” a feature that allows administrators to define, by user, which media spaces are mounted and visible upon login; support for Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO); a system status indicator; and localization support for virtually any language. In addition, EditShare Storage v7 enables Final Cut Pro® X workgroups to use AFP-mounted spaces as SAN Volumes, giving editors the ability to store FCP X “Libraries,” “Events” and “Projects” on central storage.



About Field 2

Field 2 is a turnkey shared storage platform that features Flow media asset management and file ingest, advanced project sharing/bin locking, and archiving capabilities in an all-in-one, high-performance, rugged chassis. Ideal for on-location shoots, ENG trucks and remote offices, the new Field 2 is durable, light and compact, meeting the most stringent airline carry-on regulations. With an optional on-board Flow SDI ingest card, users can record up to two channels of HD video in industry-standard codecs such as XDCAM-EX35, Avid DNxHD® and DVCProHD. Flow’s edit-while-capture capability lets users start editing the moment they begin recording — perfect for ENG scenarios where time is of the essence for fast turnaround on late-breaking news stories. With an optional lightweight expansion unit, a single Field 2 configuration can scale up to 32 terabytes. And using the integrated EditShare Sync Tool™, users can send data from a remote location back to home base over a simple VPN Internet connection.



Field 2 supports a diverse range of workflows and customers, from onsite ingest, collaborative editing and asset management for German public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk’s OB trucks or sports organizations such as the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP), to mobile collaborative editing for fast turnaround productions such as the Diamond Brothers’ Fila project. For more information on Field 2, please visithttp://www.editshare.com/products/storage-options/field2.



EditShare NAB 2014 Press Briefing

Members of the NAB registered press are invited to attend EditShare’s private press briefing held at its booth SL5709 on Monday, April 7 at 4:00pm. Participants should register their attendance with Anya Oskolkova, anya@zazilmediagroup.com, or via this registration form.



About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare’s ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



©2014 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559



Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com



(p) +1 (508) 498-8433