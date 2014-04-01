Barnfind Delivers!

Sandefjord, Norway — Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, has delivered a significant complement of equipment to a major player in motor sports broadcasting. The announcement was made today by Arild Skjeggerud, company CTO, from headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway.

The order, valued at 100,000 Euros, comprises several 16 and 18 channel Barnfind CWDM mux/demux solutions with long and short distance SFPs. The cost-saving platform appealed to the customer for its multiple functionality and ability to support numerous signal formats in one frame.

“This sale illustrates how we can fulfill orders of this size smoothly and quickly,” said Skjeggerud. “Our team is prepared to produce and ship large volumes within a very short time-frame, typically 1-3 weeks. We can deliver configurations spanning from the smallest BarnMini (priced at Euro 265/USD 350) to the largest and most complex fiber transport system for any signal possible.”

About Barnfind Technologies AS

Barnfind Technologies, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption platform that supports numerous signals in one frame.

