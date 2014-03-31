Thomson Video Networks and Broadcom to Demonstrate Advanced Delivery of UHD TV for Satellite, Cable, and Terrestrial Applications at 2014 NAB Show

RENNES, France -- March 31, 2014 -- At the 2014 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks and Broadcom will demonstrate delivery of 4K Ultra HD (UHD) broadcast streams for next-generation satellite, cable, and terrestrial applications via the emerging High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard. The demonstration will highlight the integration of Thomson Video Networks' award-winning ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen encoding/transcoding platform with a set-top box (STB) powered by Broadcom's flagship BCM7445 Ultra HD video decoder system-on-a-chip (SOC). The Broadcom STB-ViBE VS7000 integration will be featured in Thomson Video Networks' booth at the NAB Show, SU2610.

"As consumer interest in Ultra HD content continues to grow, Thomson Video Networks and Broadcom are leading the way in advancing real-world HEVC technologies that reduce video bandwidth usage by 50 percent," said Christophe Delahousse, president, Thomson Video Networks. "Interoperability with Broadcom's BCM7445 chipset is a powerful demonstration of how our ViBE VS7000 HEVC video system can drive advanced UHD delivery from the headend to the viewer's STB."

Broadcom's BCM7445, the world's first UHD TV video decoder solution on the market, powers STBs that deliver UHD with the performance and picture quality needed for the evolution of multi-screen connected home entertainment. As the primary gateway to home viewers, the BCM7445 delivers more transcoding, CPU processing performance, and home networking throughput to support a greater range of applications such as video-on-demand (VoD), gaming, social media, and Web store applications.

Driven by Thomson Video Networks' MediaFlex(TM) video operating system, the ViBE VS7000 is a breakthrough "anything in, anything out" encoding/transcoding platform that combines simplicity, reliability, scalability, and performance for delivery of OTT, Web TV, and IPTV services. In addition to all major industry codecs and delivery formats, the ViBE VS7000 supports exciting new technologies such as HEVC video encoding for both live and file applications, as well as MPEG-DASH and HbbTV 2.0, which lowers operating expenses while easing the path to video delivery in today's multi-platform world.

"Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000 is an ideal video platform with which to test and showcase our BCM7445 SoC, prevalent in a wide range of STBs for the satellite, terrestrial, and cable markets," said John Gleiter, vice president, marketing, Broadband Communications Group, Broadcom Corporation. "At NAB, our common customers will be able to see firsthand the value of an end-to-end ecosystem for UHD encoding, decoding, and delivery to viewers that represents a real maturing of HEVC technology."

