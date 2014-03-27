Bittree Showing Unique Monitor Row Coaxial Patchbay

GLENDALE, Calif. -- March 27, 2014 -- At the 2014 NAB Show, Bittree will showcase its new monitor row coaxial patchbay. The new patching system combines a two-row WECo or Mini-WECo patch panel with a separate monitor row in a space-saving 2-RU unit, with large designations that enable quick and convenient testing of source signals in a broadcast operations center.

"Our breakthrough monitor row coaxial patchbay solves a problem that every broadcast engineer is familiar with. In the past, adding a monitor row to a patchbay required the installation of a separate 1-RU panel in conjunction with a dual-row patchbay," said Glenn Garrard, CEO, Bittree. "This combined monitor panel provides a high-density solution, allowing engineers to quality-test circuits without interrupting critical paths in broadcast operation centers."

The Bittree monitor row coaxial patchbay is available in both 3 x 24 WECo and 3 x 32 Mini-WECo configurations. Since monitor points are located in the same device as the DA source router outputs, no additional power source or cable runs are required, and failure points are reduced. In one example, for a transmission router handling multiple program streams, the operator can quickly patch a stream to a monitor to confirm video quality.

More information about Bittree's full range of video, audio, and data patching systems is available at www.bittree.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/Bittree-MonitorRowMini-WECopatchbay.jpg

Photo Caption: Monitor Row Mini-WECo Patchbay

About Bittree

Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patching systems that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Designed and manufactured to rigid quality standards based on consistency and performance, Bittree's patching solutions are renowned for their long-term functionality and dependability -- especially for mission-critical operations. Based in California, Bittree serves high-profile media and entertainment customers around the world. More information is available at www.bittree.com.