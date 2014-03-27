Audio Engineering Society Releases Program and Event Details for 136th International Convention in Berlin

— FREE "Exhibits-Plus" Badge and premium "All Access" Badges are now available for AES136 Berlin Convention —

New York, NY, March 26, 2014 — The Audio Engineering Society has just announced details on the Technical Program for the 136th Audio Engineering Society International Convention, being held in Berlin, Germany, on April 26 – 29, 2014, at the Estrel Hotel and Convention Center. Offering a diverse range of engaging Tutorials, Workshops, Technical Papers, Engineering Briefs, and industry Exhibits spread over four days, AES136 will also see the European debut of the Project Studio Expo (PSE), as well as special events and presentations featuring leading engineers, producers and luminaries of the audio industry. Additional information on programs, presenters, and registration is available on the AES136 Convention web page at http://www.aes.org/events/136/.

Engineering Briefs

AES136 will feature over 25 Engineering Briefs covering diverse topics of audio engineering, including presentations such as: Remixing a Historic Film in HOA 3-D Audio; New Studio Strategies in Music Production — The Disappearing Gap between Engineer and Producer; An Approach to Bass Enhancement in Portable Computers Employing Smart Virtual Bass Synthesis Algorithms; Metadata, Tagging; and Multitrack: The Future of Music Formatting, among others.

Paper Sessions

As the chief goal of the Audio Engineering Society, audio research and applied techniques remain the top priority at the Berlin Convention, which will feature over 75 paper presentations within the topics of Recording, Audio Education, Signal Processing, Room Acoustics, Applications in Audio, Perception, Spatial Audio, Transducers, Network Audio and Forensics.

Project Studio Expo

The Project Studio Expo, a well-attended hit of recent AES Conventions, offers a venue for specialized discussions on some of the most timely and relevant areas of interest facing today’s recordist. These comprehensive presentations cover topics of note for engineers (whether in a home studio or top commercial facility), such as Basic Microphone Technology; Professional Mixes from Your Project Studio – Common Mistakes, Immediate Solutions; Electronic Dance Music: Live Performance Mixing Techniques; The Business of Being in the Music Business; How Did They Get that Sound?; Advanced Vocal Editing; Mastering Engineering – The Link to Your Audience; and more. Hosted by notable industry engineers, educators, journalists and sponsors, the Project Studio Expo offers a unique, new opportunity for attendees to interact with working industry professionals and to further their knowledge in order to get the most out of their recording experiences. Admission is included with both free "Exhibits-Plus" and premium "All Access" registration options.

Tutorials

A selection of in-depth Tutorials will also take place over the convention’s four days, offering analysis of topics including Tuning Your Studio – Acoustic Analysis of Small Rooms for Music; Dither and Noise Shaping in Digital Audio: Hows and Whys; Audio Forensics — What's It All About; and The Drum Kit: What a Recordist Ought to Know.

Workshops

Another popular series of events is the audio Workshops that focus on areas of creative and technical applications and concerns. This year’s Workshops will include, among others, Practical Techniques for Recording Ambience in Surround; Speech Intelligibility; Myth-Busting Microphone Specifications; Applications for Object-Based Audio; and Implementing New Cinema Calibration Standards.

For more information on AES136 technical program, presenters, and registration visit the AES136 Convention web page at http://www.aes.org/events/136/.