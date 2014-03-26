Volicon Unveils 'Capture' and 'Share' Applications for New Observer Media Intelligence Platform at 2014 NAB Show

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- March 26, 2014 -- Volicon today announced that it will showcase the new Capture and Share applications for the company's Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM) at the 2014 NAB Show. Designed to help broadcasters capitalize on new opportunities to increase their ability to capture and distribute new content quickly, these applications build on the Media Intelligence Platform's unique content-recording capabilities and intuitive user interface to speed and streamline multiplatform content creation and delivery.

"The new Observer Media Intelligence Platform makes it easy and cost-effective for broadcasters to capture media from a variety of sources and quickly produce and deliver compelling content to viewers via on-air broadcast, as well as digital and social media platforms," said Gary Learner, chief technology officer at Volicon. "Our Capture and Share applications for this innovative platform provide powerful, intuitive tools that simplify and accelerate this process."

Serving as a cost-effective alternative to expensive dedicated capture stations, Volicon's new Media Intelligence Platform allows broadcasters to capture media from any source at any time, ingesting media either according to a schedule, in real time, or via 24x7 recording. Equipped with the Capture application, the platform supports a fast, simple edit workflow by enabling the user to review content as it is captured, immediately clip high-value content, and push it directly to editing and media asset management systems without time-consuming transcoding steps. Because a low-resolution proxy is created along with the True HD (1080i 25/30, 720p 50/60) recording, both local and remote Observer Media Intelligence Platform users -- remote staff, partners, consultants, outside talent, and reporters in the field -- can quickly and easily collaborate to access, review, and clip content to create valuable footage for distribution.

Further enabling speed and agility in publishing content to a multitude of digital platforms, Volicon's Observer Share application within the Media Intelligence Platform allows the broadcaster to repurpose existing content quickly and efficiently and subsequently push it to digital platforms and social media sites. One-button publishing profiles facilitate rapid processing of content to meet appropriate container and encoding requirements for an array of platforms, including target websites, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Observer Share also makes use of existing closed-captioning text to publish content that is compliant with government regulations.

Volicon will demonstrate the Media Intelligence Platform, equipped with both the Capture and Share applications, at its booth SU7121 during the 2014 NAB Show. Further information about Volicon and the company's products is available at www.volicon.com.

