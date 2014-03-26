Joseph Electronics Releases DFT Series for Economical Signal Transport Over Fiber

NILES, Ill. -- March 26, 2014 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions through Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), today announced its Digital Fiber Transport (DFT) Series of signal transport solutions. Designed for low cost and minimal rack space, these solutions can be customized to accommodate a variety of production requirements, especially for electronic newsgathering, small stadiums, and anywhere else that simple point-to-point solutions are required.

"In response to customer feedback, it became obvious to us that we needed to provide a solution that could be easily reconfigured, occupy only a single RU, have built-in redundancies, and not break the budget," said Carl Roszczybiuk, director of engineering at Joseph Electronics. "With the DFT Series, we have combined some of the best fiber transport components available on the market with our integration and packaging strengths to come up with a solution that, we believe, sets the mark for economical signal transport over fiber."

The DFT-8 is a 1-RU, low-cost solution for the bidirectional flow of up to eight video signals on a single fiber, with an option to equip the unit for fiber redundancy.

The DFT-12 EXP, new for this year and requiring only 2 RU, features 12 paths of 3G/HD-SDI and ASI signals over one or two fibers. Additionally, modules for AES or analog audio, MADI, 1 Gb Ethernet, RTS intercom, POV interface (genlock and video), or data can be fitted into the four available expansion slots to provide a complete signal transport solution for remote announce booths or split feeds. More modules are in development.

All signal paths for any unit in the DFT Series are user-configurable in pairs of two in order to meet any send/receive requirements, and redundant power supplies are standard for ensuring a complete backup of critical paths. In addition, full-fiber redundancy with automatic fail-safe switchover is available as an option for all DFT Series frames.

Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JFS/JFS-DFT-8_Set.jpg

Photo Caption: JFS DFT-8

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JFS/JFS-DFT-12_EXP.jpg

Photo Caption: JFS DFT-12 EXP

# # #

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. Its full-service fiber division, Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), designs and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, London, and Zurich. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.