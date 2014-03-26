Wohler Offers AVB Card for Company's Flagship AMP2 Series Audio/Video Monitor

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 25, 2014 -- To allow media facilities to take advantage of the AVB standard in the monitoring realm, whether now or in the future, Wohler Technologies today announced a new AVB Monitoring Option card for the company's flagship AMP2 Series modular audio/video monitoring solution, including the acclaimed AMP2-E16V system. Once the card and software update are installed on the AMP2 Series unit, AVB channels can be mixed, level-adjusted, and monitored alongside AES, SDI, analog, and other input types, and in the same fashion.

"AVB promises compelling benefits including simpler network infrastructure, lower implementation costs, unified management, and the ability to deliver current and next-generation video and audio applications with high quality of service," said John Terrey, vice president, sales at Wohler Technologies. "We are making AVB support available within the widely used AMP2-E16V audio/video monitor to assure that Wohler customers have an economical and practical means of taking advantage of this important standard."

The Wohler implementation of AVB is unique in that AMP2-E16V monitoring units already deployed in the field may be upgraded easily to support AVB. No additional dedicated system is necessary. Rather, as a result of the series' modular design, users can add AVB support via a 100 Base-T Ethernet port and familiar RJ45 connection when needed. Just like any other module for the AMP2-E16V, the AVB card occupies a single card slot. Because users can add AVB inputs without losing any of their other inputs, they retain the full power and flexibility of their AMP2 monitoring systems.

Each AVB Monitoring Option card decodes two AVB streams of eight channels each (IEC 61883-6 format), and these two streams must be locked to the same media clock. AVB channels can be output via AES and analog outputs or re-embedded within an SDI stream. Going forward, those Wohler customers who employ the AVB card will be able to update its firmware just as they would the firmware for any other I/O module.

"The AMP2-E16V's open architecture and ease of use have made it a popular choice for broadcasters' most demanding applications, and these characteristics allow for a seamless upgrade of the system to support AVB," continued Terrey. "Users simply download the software update from Wohler and insert the AVB Monitoring Option card into the monitoring unit, and they've made their unit AVB-compliant."

