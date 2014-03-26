NUGEN Audio to Showcase Advanced Loudness Solutions for American Film and Television Industry at 2014 NAB Show

LEEDS, U.K. -- March 25, 2014 -- With a special emphasis on the emerging loudness requirements of American broadcasters, NUGEN Audio is presenting its complete family of industry-leading solutions for loudness compliance at the 2014 NAB Show. In its booth, C561, the company will introduce MultiMonitor, a versatile new software solution for multichannel loudness and true-peak monitoring. In addition, NUGEN Audio will highlight the latest enhancements to its existing products -- including new features for its Loudness Management Batch (LMB) processor; Pro Tools 11 support for the Stereopack toolset for stereo image enhancement and manipulation; and an update of the VisLM visual loudness metering plug-in that addresses key 7.1 audio requirements of the games and motion picture industries.

Also at the NAB Show, NUGEN Audio will preview its new SEQ-S linear spline-based match equalizer and the latest upgrade of the company's Visualizer audio analysis suite with support for the Avid(R) AAX 64-bit format on both PC and Mac(R) computers. Both are expected to ship by late May 2014.

"With the ramifications of the CALM Act sinking in, North American broadcasters are facing the new realities of loudness monitoring and management and the changes they have to make to ensure compliance," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "The NAB Show is the perfect opportunity for us to maintain visibility and communicate with the North American marketplace. We're looking forward to showing broadcasters just how easy, intuitive, and cost-effective software-based loudness management can be."

MultiMonitor is a powerful new loudness and true-peak monitoring software application ideal for master control facilities. It offers up to 16 individual loudness and true-peak meters in mono, stereo, and 5.1 formats for up to 96 individual audio channels, with flexible window configurations and logging tools. MultiMonitor is standalone software for Windows(R) that provides flexible, real-time monitoring in full compliance with CALM, ITU-R BS. 1770, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, and other global loudness regulations and standards.

For high-throughput applications, NUGEN Audio's LMB is an off-line file-based loudness analysis and correction program designed for rapid assessment and correction of files for loudness and true-peak content to ITU-R BS.1770 based specifications. With a drag-and-drop interface and/or specific watched folders, LMB saves operator time by automatically handling the process of checking and conforming files to multiple broadcast criteria. The solution also includes an MXF file-handling option that enables direct analysis and correction of audio in an MXF container while preserving all other data within the file. New for the 2014 NAB Show, NUGEN Audio has added new loudness range features to its LMB batch processing loudness correction tool that make it easier for operators to repurpose audio content for different types of playout; for instance, repurposing audio from a feature film to be used in a broadcast.

NUGEN Audio's Stereopack will be making its North American debut at the 2014 NAB Show. Stereopack is a complete toolset for stereo image enhancement and manipulation including expansion, positioning, and low-frequency control, providing maximum flexibility in a highly accessible and configurable combination of powerful tools. The Stereopack plug-ins include Stereoizer, a high-specification stereo image manipulation tool; Monofilter, which enables users to align and balance low frequencies with minimal effort to create solid, natural-sounding bass; and Stereoplacer, an advanced fine-tune parametric balancing control tool that allows users to tune each band to specific frequencies and move the frequency content around in the stereo sound stage. Each plug-in is compatible with AAX, RTAS, VST, and Audio Unit standards.

In addition, NUGEN Audio will introduce a new version of its VisLM visual loudness metering plug-in. VisLM provides an easy-to-use, standard-compliant way to measure, compare, and contrast loudness during production, broadcast, and post-production, on the fly or for entire sections of audio. The latest release includes added support for 7.1 audio channels and VST3 audio, a new RTAS AudioSuite plug-in for fixed continuous reset in auto mode, improved routing in the stand-alone mode, and a new analyze/render option.

In February, NUGEN Audio announced the opening of a North American office in New York City and the appointment of Simon Kerr as chief marketing officer. In addition to overseeing the company's global marketing strategy, Kerr manages the company's North American operations. More information about NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

