At 2014 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000 to Feature Increased Density and New Features for Multi-Screen and OTT Delivery

RENNES, France -- March 25, 2014 -- At the 2014 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will showcase its industry-leading ViBE(TM) VS7000 encoding/transcoding platform driven by an all-new release of the company's MediaFlex(TM) video operating system. MediaFlex 3.0 delivers significant new performance and capacity enhancements to the VS7000, including a 40 percent increase in H.264 channel density and improved video quality for the VS7000's built-in High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) encoder. A number of other key improvements, including an industry-first simulation mode that streamlines deployment of new OTT profiles, are designed to lower operators' OPEX for delivering a wide range of convergent TV services including WebTV and OTT, as well as traditional IPTV and cable applications.

"The ViBE VS7000 broke new ground as one of the first worldwide implementations of HEVC, and the latest release of MediaFlex takes this powerful solution to compelling new levels of bandwidth efficiency, OPEX reductions, and profitability," said Stéphane Cloirec, director of product management at Thomson Video Networks. "The VS7000 reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation to ensure that our customers can prepare for the future of television and deliver the most advanced HD and Ultra HD video offerings on any type of device and over any type of network."

The ViBE VS7000 video system combines Thomson Video Networks' renowned compression technology for outstanding picture quality with live broadcast-quality encoding, innovative video preprocessing, and faster-than-real-time file transcoding. For H.264 encoding, the 40 percent density improvement provided by MediaFlex 3.0 enables the VS7000 to process up to 448 SD channels or 80 HD channels on a single frame -- delivering significant OPEX savings in hardware, rack space, and power consumption. With a simple license activation, operators can switch the VS7000 from H.264 to HEVC mode, which now enables real-time encoding of an HEVC stream in video resolutions up to 1080p30 for live HD television broadcasts.

The new simulation mode powered by MediaFlex 3.0 accelerates the deployment of new channels and services such as OTT, enabling operators to simulate the addition of profiles to an existing VS7000 deployment or build an entirely new system from scratch.

In addition, MediaFlex 3.0 now includes support for Encoder Boundary Point (EBP) and Event Signaling and Management (ESAM) standards for straightforward and cost-effective integration of the VS7000 into OTT targeted advertising ecosystems. EBP support allows the VS7000 to interface with any external ad packager that supports the EBP standard, and ESAM support standardizes targeted ad insertion for OTT applications. By creating new efficiencies and simplifying ad-driven OTT business models, EBP and ESAM standard support enables operators to effectively monetize their OTT services and optimize their investment in OTT infrastructure.

With participation in emergency alert systems now mandatory in many countries, MediaFlex 3.0 now makes the process of broadcasting an emergency message efficient and easy via the VS7000 graphical user interface. When required, operators can overlay crawling text messages on video emergency alert systems that are automatically broadcast to all channels and services under the control of the VS7000.

In booth SU2610 at the 2014 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate both real-time and offline HEVC encoding on the ViBE VS7000 platform controlled by MediaFlex 3.0 and leveraging MPEG-DASH packaging to deliver HEVC streams to tablets, smartphones, and connected TVs.

