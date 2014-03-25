Pronology Showcases Its Full Range of Digital Asset Management Tools At the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 25, 2014 — Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, will showcase the latest evolution of its asset management software at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth SL12410).



“We developed the Pronology system based on our years of experience working on both live and edited TV productions,” says Mike Shore, co-founder of Pronology. “Our solution provides users with all the features and benefits of working within a collaborative, web-based environment, but in a non-intimidating way that makes it easy to use. By managing all processes from ingest to archive within a user-friendly interface, Pronology offers a complete end-to-end solution for our users.



Everything we do is format and hardware agnostic, giving us the unique ability to fit in to almost any new or existing production, while also providing the flexibility required to accommodate the wide range of possible workflows that exist in today’s production environments.”





Pronology provides users the option of working in the “cloud,” via an internal intranet or a secure Pronology-hosted network. By utilizing a standard web-browser as its primary interface, Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely perform the following actions:



Acquire, Organize and Transcode from Ingest:

Pronology’s custom-designed, hardware agnostic ingest-control application can directly manage recording devices from the industry’s leading manufacturers. In addition to giving users a single interface for the ‘start’ and ‘stop’ of multiple recordings, it also facilitates the entry of organizational metadata prior to and during ingest. This same information is used throughout the Pronology system, offering clear communication about a recording and its significance. This enables users to organize their content at the beginning of the process and helps to minimize human error.



The system also includes a fully integrated transcode engine. Users can create proxies from imported material, or “normalize” all of their in-bound assets to a house format, all without the need to license and configure external transcoding software.



Feature-Rich Production Tools; Real-Time Logging, Sub-Clipping and Storyboarding:

As part of the browser-based interface, multiple users have instant access to a live web proxy of the video and audio feeds being captured by the production’s record operation. These feeds can be logged instantly and time-code accurately by multiple users regardless of their physical location. User comments and log entries are immediately visible to all other (authorized) users, and can be associated to just one recording, or all recordings within a group. The log entries can be imported into an NLE environment and associated to the recordings as “locators.” As these entries are relevant to the high, edit and web-proxy resolutions of the content, the editorial coordination between off-line and on-line is greatly simplified. Pronology’s intuitive sub-clipping tool also allows users to communicate and select their ideal shots, and to sub-clip content into customizable bins for ease of organization.

Along with logging and sub-clipping, producers have the option to use the web proxies to create a storyboard or “paper” cut of their projects. They can simply drag and drop the selected clips into a storyboard and send this as a “sequence” to their editor. Since these sequences can be associated to any resolution of a recording, the editor can load the Pronology storyboard into their NLE and link to the appropriate resolution for on-line or off-line work. Pronology supports a range of NLE systems including Avid, Adobe and Apple.



Remotely Manage Approvals Efficiently:

To manage project approval, Pronology enables post-production staff to e-mail a link to one or a group of producers/clients seeking comments and editorial authorization for recorded and edited content. This link is completely encrypted, allowing for off-site viewing, while maintaining content security. Each link view is tracked in real-time, showing the recipient time-stamped data for previews and approvals by each user. For added security, senders can specify a link’s “kill” date and/or require a login to view material.



Delivery Services:

As an extension of its approval functionality Pronology also offers web video hosting and advanced content delivery services, including multi-platform distribution and VOD delivery for clients looking to monetize their content on the “other” screens.



Archive:

Pronology also includes a complete archive solution. Imported and/or recorded content and its associated metadata can be preserved to both LTO data tape as well as to the “cloud.” Users have the option to control a single LTO tape drive or a multi-drive robot to create an open-standard LTFS formatted backup manually or automatically. This gives users the ability to create full or partial restores of media directly from their browser. Included in the complete Pronology offering is the ability to extend all of the archive functionality to a cloud-based option.



About Pronology

A joint venture between Playback Innovations and WheresMyMedia, Pronology’s Digital Asset Management solution simplifies the task of content creation and distribution for today’s tapeless workflows. Designed from the ground up by actual users, the tools have been built first and foremost for ease-of-use. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content. Its user-friendly interface and format-agnostic infrastructure offer a complete all-in-one solution, while also providing the flexibility necessary to accommodate a wide range of possible workfows. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600 / info@pronology.com or visit us online at http://www.pronology.com

