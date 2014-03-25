SCTE(TM) Announces 2014 Award Winners

SCTE(TM), the Society for Broadband Professionals, has announced the winners of its 2014 Technological Innovation Awards, a prestigious awards competition that honours cutting-edge products, systems and concepts in the broadband industry. The winners and runners-up were announced at the SCTE's Annual Gala Dinner on 22 March 2014 at One Great George Street in London.

"Best broadband network transmission solution"

Winner: Teleste Corporation, ACE8 Intelligent Deep Fibre Node for DOCSIS 3.1 Environments

Runner-up: ARRIS Group Inc., ARRIS E6000 Converged Edge Router (CER)

"Best digital processing solution"

Winner: Bridge Technologies, VB288 CONTENT EXTRACTOR

Runner-up: Harmonic Inc., ProStream 9100 Real-Time Stream Processor

"Best CPE solution"

Winner: Technetix Ltd, Class A++ Fly Leads

Runner-up: SeaChange International, Nucleus Video Gateway Software

The winner of the best overall submission and SCTE 2014 Technological Innovation of the Year Award was Bridge Technologies for its VB288 CONTENT EXTRACTOR. Last year's winner was Teleste for its AC8700 Optical Node.

"This has been a fantastic year for our awards, with an impressive selection of entries showing the scope of innovation in the industry," said Dr. Roger Blakeway, Ph.D., CEng, FIEE, FSCTE, President of the SCTE. "We would like to express our congratulations to all of the entrants and winners for their broadband technology advancements, which are sure to have a great impact on our industry."

The Society also gave out its 2014 SCTE Achievement Awards at the dinner. The award for SCTE Engineer of the Year was given to Mark Bronock of Virgin Media. The 2014 Richard Harris Member of the Year award went to Steve Gribby, FSCTE, of Asheridge, and the 2014 David Hall award for Best Presentation went to Alan Corfield of Virgin Media for his paper entitled "Evolving the Transmission Network Beyond SDH". The 2014 Tom Hall award for Outstanding Services to Broadband Engineering was presented to Mike Martin, IBC Chairman, for his contribution to the industry. The Society also awarded Honorary Fellowships to John Callas of Virgin Media and Sara Waddington, managing editor of SCTE's Broadband Journal.

More information about the Technological Innovation Awards, and other SCTE activities, is available at www.theSCTE.eu.

