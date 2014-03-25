Miranda Launches New NVISION CR6400 Router at NAB 2014

NAB 2014, Las Vegas, Booth: N2513, March 25, 2014—Miranda Technologies, a Belden Brand, a global provider of integrated solutions for production, playout and delivery systems for television broadcasters and multi-system operators, will launch the new NVISION CR6400 compact router series at NAB 2014.

The NVISION CR6400 series augments the existing NVISION Compact range and are the only routers to offer a 3Gbs HD-SDI, 64x64 matrix with high density DIN connections in just 2RU. These small yet powerful routers — initially offered in two distinct models, the NVISON CR6464-3GIG and NVISION CR6464-AES — are ideal for production studios or edit suites, master control or playout facilities, OB trucks or even stadiums that need a compact, highly reliable router that is also cool-running and easily serviced.

The range also comes with standard features not typically found in similar-sized routers, such as the ability to function fully independently of a costly external control system and hot swap serviceability. All key functionality modules are easily serviceable in the field, including hot swappable crosspoint, control, input/output cards and fans module, which vastly reduces downtime.

Scott Murray, Miranda’s senior vice president, Core Products, said, “Until now there has been a noticeable gap in the broad availability of 64x64 routers. The NVISION CR6400 series closes that gap by providing a much-needed alternative for those who want routing power and reliability in applications where large routers are too big, too heavy or just plain overkill.

“The addition of the NVISION CR6400 series means that Miranda now offers the most complete, no-compromise range of routers in the industry. Every potential broadcast application is matched by a routing solution that is an ideal fit.”

The NVISION CR6400 routers have an integrated control system which means that external control systems are not required, even when multiple routers or control panels are networked together.

Each component is specified to provide superior, broadcast quality signal performance, and the routers’ rugged design enables it to easily handle movement and temperature extremes, thus ensuring more on-air time. For further peace of mind, redundant power supplies are available as an optional accessory.

Murray adds, “The NVISION CR6400 range sits perfectly in our extensive range of compact routers and will substantially improve the lives of truck, project and facility engineers by minimizing production complexity, substantially reducing space, power and weight requirements and maximizing up-time with supreme reliability and rapid serviceability.”

A broad range of Miranda’s latest solutions will be on display at NAB 2014, Booth: N2513.For more information, see www.miranda.com