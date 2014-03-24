Volicon CTO Gary Learner to Present on Remote Monitoring Advances at 2014 NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- March 24, 2014 -- Volicon today announced that the company's chief technology officer, Gary Learner, will present "How Advances in Remote Monitoring Benefit Even the Smallest Operations" during the 2014 NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC). Offered as a Broadcast Facilities session, the presentation will take place at 5 p.m. on April 8 in Las Vegas Convention Center room S228.

Learner will focus on how, facing the continued consolidation of broadcast operations, centralization of staff, and ever-increasing pressure to improve efficiency, broadcasters can implement affordable, reliable, and flexible solutions for remote monitoring. He will discuss the role of proactive quality checks at audio/video service handoffs in ensuring the highest quality of experience for customers. He will move on to examine the latest generation of compact, low-cost remote monitoring solutions and the expanded range of functions they offer to broadcast operations of all sizes.

In addition to exploring remote monitoring across linear, on-demand, and interactive services, Learner's presentation will look at how broadcasters are taking advantage of extended logging capabilities, transport stream interfaces, signal quality monitoring, and streaming functions to detect issues before customers do, thereby gaining peace of mind knowing that their valuable content will be covered. Finally, the presentation will examine emerging solutions that will enable critical tasks such as confidence monitoring to support powerful yet affordable monitoring capabilities even at stations with smaller broadcast operations.

Photo Caption: Gary Learner, chief technology officer at Volicon